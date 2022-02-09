Renault India Sells More Than 8 Lakh Cars Since Debut

Modified On Feb 09, 2022 03:54 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

Currently, the carmaker has four cars in its India portfolio: Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster

Recently, the Renault Kwid breached the 4 lakh-unit sales mark in India, in the process contributing 50 percent to the company’s overall tally of more than 8 lakh cars sold in the country since debuting in 2011.

Renault has expanded its network across the country, adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Currently, the manufacturer has 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints across India, including more than 250 Workshops on Wheels (Renault-speak for mobile workshops).

The French multinational first entered India through a partnership forged with Mahindra, with the collaboration spawning the Logan sedan. Following this, the carmaker’s solo run started with the Fluence sedan and then the Koleos SUV. However, neither of these pricey offerings could give Renault the headstart it needed to make a splash in the country. Then in 2012 came the Pulse hatchback (discontinued in 2018) and the Duster SUV. The latter was one of the earliest 5-seater compact SUVs that provided a fillip to the carmaker’s sales.

Currently, the Renault India lineup includes the Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. The three-row Triber is one of the safest MPVs on sale, having secured a 4-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test.

In related news, the company is working on the new-gen Duster for India, which should debut in the coming years.

