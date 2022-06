Published On Jun 08, 2022 11:17 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The maximum increment of Rs 18,000 is applicable to some variants of the Kiger

The Kwid’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 13,000.

Renault has now priced the Kwid from Rs 4.62 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

The Triber is now costlier by Rs 12,000.

It now costs between Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.44 lakh.

The Kiger is now priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.57 lakh.

Renault has bumped up the prices of all models in its India line-up: the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. It isn’t the only carmaker to have hiked prices, though. Skoda too had recently increased the asking rate of the Slavia.

Here’s the revised model-wise complete variant price list:

Kwid

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXL 0.8-litre Rs 4.5 lakh Rs 4.62 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXL 1-litre Rs 4.6 lakh Rs 4.72 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXL (O) 0.8-litre Rs 4.74 lakh Rs 4.87 lakh +Rs 13,000 RXL (O) 1-litre Rs 4.84 lakh Rs 4.97 lakh +Rs 13,000 RXT 1-litre Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 5.32 lakh +Rs 13,000 Climber Rs 5.42 lakh Rs 5.54 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXT 1-litre AMT Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 5.74 lakh +Rs 13,000 Climber AMT Rs 5.84 lakh Rs 5.96 lakh +Rs 12,000

Prices of Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid, have been increased by up to Rs 13,000.

Triber

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.76 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXL Rs 6.48 lakh Rs 6.6 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXT Rs 7.03 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXT Limited Edition Rs 7.31 lakh Rs 7.43 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.67 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXZ Rs 7.63 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXZ DT Rs 7.8 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXT Limited Edition AMT Rs 7.83 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXZ AMT Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.27 lakh +Rs 12,000 RXZ AMT DT Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.44 lakh +Rs 12,000

Renault has uniformly increased prices of the Triber by Rs 12,000.

Kiger

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.84 lakh Rs 6 lakh +Rs 16,000 RXL MT Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 6.9 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT MT Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXT (O) MT Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 7.8 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 8 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXT (O) DT Rs 7.85 lakh Rs 8.03 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ MT Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT (O) AMT Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ DT Rs 8.4 lakh Rs 8.57 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT (O) AMT DT Rs 8.4 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ AMT Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT (O) Turbo Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 8.9 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ AMT DT Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9.12 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT (O) Turbo DT Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ Turbo Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.44 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ Turbo DT Rs 9.5 lakh Rs 9.67 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXT (O) Turbo CVT Rs 9.62 lakh Rs 9.8 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXT (O) Turbo CVT DT Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 10.03 lakh +Rs 18,000 RXZ Turbo CVT Rs 10.17 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh +Rs 17,000 RXZ Turbo CVT DT Rs 10.4 lakh Rs 10.57 lakh +Rs 17,000

Prices of the Kiger have been increased by up to Rs 18,000.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

