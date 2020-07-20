Production-spec Nissan Magnite Spied For The First Time

Published On Jul 20, 2020 01:57 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

The front fascia looks nearly identical to the muscular concept

The spied model seems to be a mid-spec variant.

Model pictured here features chrome elements instead of LED DRLs.

Black cladding visible on the lower part of the bumper along with a silver faux skid plate.

Halogen headlamps indicate it is not the top-spec variant.

Nissan recently revealed the Magnite concept, which will spawn the company’s first-ever sub-4 metre SUV in India. The production-spec Magnite has now been spied without any camouflage and it looks quite similar to the Magnite concept that Nissan showcased a few days earlier. Design elements such as the headlights, grille and even the clamshell bonnet look like they have been lifted straight from the concept.

However, the spy image here seems to be of a lower variant of the Magnite as it features L-shaped chrome elements on the bumper instead of LED DRLs. Moreover, the headlights are regular halogen units without any kind of LED detailing and fog lamps are also missing. The squared-off bumper looks quite aggressive and the big Datsun-like grille complements its wide muscular fascia.

The lower part of the bumper has a black cladding and the faux silver skid sits in the middle, at the bottom of the bumper. While the front-end wasn’t clad in camouflage, the roof of the test mule was so we can’t confirm the presence of a sunroof. Also, since this doesn’t look like a top-spec variant, a sunroof could be missing on this particular unit of the Magnite.

Nissan has already confirmed that the Magnite will use only petrol engines and will be equipped with a segment-first 360-degree camera. Head here for everything we know about the upcoming Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite is expected to launch in January 2021. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Renault Kiger. Prices are expected to begin from Rs 5.5 lakh mark.

