Premium Hatchback Sales In January 2021: Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo And More

Published On Feb 15, 2021 08:00 AM By Anonymous for Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to top the list followed by the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback space has been quite responsive since the last year, mostly registering slightly positive growth. 2020 saw some changes in this segment with the launch of the Altroz, the new i20, and the Polo TSI. Even the Jazz received a mild update but lost its diesel engine. The Baleno, on the other hand, continues unchanged along with the Glanza. Here’s how each of them fared in monthly sales:

January 2021 December 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Honda Jazz 953 602 58.3 2.44 0.14 2.3 535 Hyundai Elite i20 8505 8004 6.25 21.8 25.74 -3.94 8,243 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16648 18030 -7.66 42.68 64.81 -22.13 16,604 Volkswagen Polo 1747 1805 -3.21 4.47 1.99 2.48 1,373 Honda WR-V 1211 930 30.21 3.1 0.36 2.74 929 Tata Altroz 7378 6600 11.78 18.91 14.25 4.66 5,688 Toyota Glanza 2556 2102 21.59 6.55 6.93 -0.38 2,137

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to be the best selling premium hatchback, with 16,648 units sold in January 2021. Its market share is the highest, at nearly 43 percent. In 2020, its market share was even higher, at 65 percent.

The Hyundai i20 occupies the second position, with 8,505 sold units. The new generation has received a good response despite its top-end variants crossing the Rs 10-lakh barrier. It demands around 22 percent of the market share in this segment.

The Tata Altroz takes the third place recording a total of 7,378 sold units in January 2021. It is currently the safest hatchback in India with a 5-star rating. Its unique styling and a feature-rich cabin make it quite popular in the country.

The rebadged Baleno, Toyota Glanza, reports 2,556 sold units. Its average for the past six months stands at 2,137 units.

The Volkswagen Polo comes in at the fifth position with 1,747 units in January. Its average sales is around 1,373 units and most of the months, its sales remains between 1,000 and 2,000 units.

It’s a battle between the Hondas for the second last position. The WR-V crossover reports 1,211 sold units in January, a 30 percent growth in monthly sales.

The Honda Jazz comes in the last spot, with just 953 sold units. In 2021, it received an update which gave it some features but took away its fuel-efficient diesel engine. Its average sales in the past six months stands at just 535 units.

Read More on : Baleno on road price