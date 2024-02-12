Modified On Feb 12, 2024 10:43 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

NISSAN ONE is an online web platform offering a range of services, including test drive booking, car booking, and real-time service booking

Nissan Magnite, which made its India debut in 2020, has achieved a sales milestone of 1 lakh units. The Magnite is currently the sole product from the Japanese carmaker in the country. Celebrating its milestone of delivering 1 lakh units of the Magnite, Nissan also introduced a web platform called ‘NISSAN ONE’, for its new and existing customers.

NISSAN ONE is a single web platform that enables customers to access a wide variety of service requests, including test drive booking, car booking, and real-time service booking. This eliminates the need to utilize multiple websites and platforms for managing different services.

Nissan has also introduced a referral program which is a part of NISSAN ONE. This initiative allows existing customers to refer Nissan products to their friends and family, enabling them to earn benefits in return.

Here’s what carmaker has to say about its milestone:

Nissan innovates with - ‘NISSAN ONE’ to transform customer experience

NISSAN ONE is a single digital sign-on offering a full spectrum of service requests across the entire customer journey

One stop solution for new and existing buyers, offering customizations that best meet their needs

New ‘Refer & Earn’ plan launched with exclusive benefits for existing customers

‘NISSAN ONE’ will leverage the dispatch of the 100,000th Magnite for the domestic market marking a new phase of its transformation journey

Gurugram, 12 February 2024: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has launched the Nissan web platform called ’NISSAN ONE‘ as part of its 2024 customer-centric initiatives, celebrating the 100,000 Magnite Customers. NISSAN ONE, an innovative single sign-on web platform allows customers to seamlessly access a wide variety of service requests throughout the entire customer journey - from initial inquiry, test drive booking, car selection, and booking, to service.

This pioneering and first of its kind platform has been introduced, marking a significant leap in the Indian automotive industry, as NISSAN ONE brings together various customer touchpoints into a single, user-friendly, and easy-to-navigate experience that has been designed keeping in mind customer needs. This is part of the continuing transformation and business acceleration plan undertaken by Nissan for India which recently saw new Magnite variant introductions, network expansion and leadership appointments.

Mohan Wilson, Director - Marketing, Product & Customer Experience at Nissan Motor India said: "On the celebration of 100,000 Magnite stories of our customers this month, we are proud to introduce NISSAN ONE, a platform that seeks to transform the way customers experience our brand. This robust, innovative platform is a reflection of Nissan’s ‘Customer First’ philosophy. It offers information, customizations to cater to specific needs of all buyers, potential and existing. The refer and earn Program, first of its kind in the industry, is the brands way of rewarding our buyers and showing gratitude for their faith in Nissan.”

NISSAN ONE offers an efficient and seamless customer journey, resulting in an enhanced customer experience. With NISSAN ONE, both existing and prospective customers no longer need to utilize different websites and platforms to manage their journey with the company. The platform also allows for targeted communication based on the preferences chosen by the customer. For example, customers can choose to receive communication related to service reminders for their Nissan vehicle. NISSAN ONE offers first-time real-time service booking in Nissan Motor India, leading to improved customer journey management, including communication to customers for service reminders.

In a recent milestone, Nissan Motor India has successfully dispatched 100,000 Magnite units to the Indian market from the Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai. This achievement reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, exceeding customer expectations, and tapping into India’s potential as a major automotive manufacturing hub.

Nissan has also introduced the ’Refer & Earn’ program as part of NISSAN ONE, designed to reward existing NISSAN customers with a host of exclusive benefits. Using the new “Refer & Earn” program, existing customers can refer their friends and family to buy a NISSAN car and in return earn points, which can be redeemed for various services and benefits.

