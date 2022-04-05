Charge Zone Plans To Install Charging Stations Across India After Joining Hands With Marriott International.

Published On Apr 05, 2022 07:00 PM By CarDekho

The partnership aims to install 100+ fast DC charging stations at Marriott’s chain of hotels across India

Charge Zone, a company that offers charging services for all types of EVs, has joined forces with Marriott International. This collaboration aims to install charging stations across all Marriott properties in India, designed to charge electric four-wheelers.

With a target of deploying 100+ EV charging stations by December 2022, the partnership has already kicked off with the installation of a fast DC 60kW/120kW charging station with dual charging ports at ‘The Westin Mumbai Powai lake’. These stations will be open for the public as well as the users of the Marriott’s EV fleet.

Charge Zone’s charging stations are equipped with Rapid DC charging points which adhere to the CCS2 charging protocol. As a result, it provides an 80 % charge in less than 60 minutes, and full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV’s battery size. The additional facility of Type-2 AC chargers is also available.

CHARGE ZONE, a technology-driven EV Charging Network company today announced that it has partnered with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations across all its properties in India. As part of the partnership, CHARGE ZONE has started with the first opportunity and has installed a Fast DC 60kW/120kW Charging Station with Dual Charging Guns at "The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake" and will complete the installation of 100+ EV chargers in a phased manner by December 2022. This initiative is also part of Marriott's commitment to sustainable operations and creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging infrastructure around the globe.

Designed to charge e-4w, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to users of Marriott's EV fleet. CHARGE ZONE's charging stations are Rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80 % charge in 45-60 minutes and full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV's battery size. These chargers also come with an additional facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, Marriott South Asia, said, “Marriott continues to be a leader in offering guest experiences that exceed expectations and setting the standard for global sustainability targets within the hospitality sector. By partnering with Charge Zone, Marriott International is moving closer towards its goal of creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, in its hotels around the globe, that can be accessible by its patrons and general public alike. Range anxiety is one of the largest stumbling blocks for a customer to move from internal combustion fossil fuel powered vehicles to Electric Vehicles. Considering Marriott's presence across the globe, we would want to play a part in reducing that anxiety by providing chargers in our properties where the road warriors can park and recharge their vehicles as well as recharge themselves while waiting for vehicle batteries to be charged."

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, CHARGE ZONE said, “We constantly endeavor to partner with organizations that are actively looking to transition to cleaner forms of mobility, reduce carbon footprint and create a positive impact on the environment. This can only help when we build a holistic ecosystem of both electric vehicles as well as charging infrastructure. Our long-term partnership with Marriott underscores our commitment to building a network of convenient and accessible charging in large metro locations as well as Tier-1 cities and is a strong indicator of the rapid adoption of EVs across the country. In the long term, our goal is to expand the scope of EVs across public and personal mobility and explore more breakthroughs in the current EV landscape with our full stack EV charging solutions. ”

As part of its vision of building a network of ONE MILLION EV charging points, CHARGE ZONE has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers. It has set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs on a daily basis. The company also recently completed the electrification of over 1000 kms of National Highways in India, by installing a network of twenty(20) unmanned, app driven, Superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway.