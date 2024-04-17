Modified On Apr 17, 2024 11:53 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

Units manufactured between November 2020 and December 2023 have been affected by this recall

The Nissan Magnite has been recalled in India due to a fault with its front door handle sensors. Although the Japanese carmaker hasn’t specified the number of units affected, it has stated that the recall is applicable to units manufactured from November 2020 to December 2023. All units of the Magnite produced after December 2023 remain unaffected by the recall.

More Details Of The Recall

Only the base-spec XE and mid-spec XL variants of the sub-4m SUV have been impacted by the faulty part and have been proactively called back for an inspection. Nissan will start contacting owners of the impacted units to examine and replace the faulty component on their vehicle, without any charges. The Japanese manufacturer says owners can continue using their SUV, for the moment, without any fears.

What Can Owners Do

Owners of the Nissan SUV can take their car to their nearest Nissan-authorised workshop to have the part inspected. Simultaneously, they can also check if their vehicle has been recalled by visiting the ‘Owner VIN Check’ section on the Nissan India website and entering their car’s VIN (vehicle identification number). Customers with any questions or concerns can also call Nissan India’s customer care centre on toll-free number 1800-209-3456.

While Nissan has announced the variants that have been affected by the recall, it has not mentioned how many exact units have been affected. We recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall at the earliest. If yes, then do get it inspected without any delay to keep your vehicle in the best of health.

