Nissan Magnite Prices After GST Rate Cut, Cheaper By Rs 1 Lakh
Published On Sep 15, 2025 04:01 PM By Rohit
The maximum savings of Rs 1 lakh apply to the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the new Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite is another SUV whose prices have been reduced following the revision in the tax rates of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the Central Government’s announcement. Nissan has also revealed the exact variant-wise price revision that is applicable to its sub-4m SUV. Let’s take a look:
Variant-wise Price Reduction
|
Variant
|
Price With Old GST Rates
|
Price With New GST Rates
|
Difference
|
1-litre N/A Petrol
|
Visia MT
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 5.62 lakh
|
(- Rs 52,000)
|
Visia Plus MT
|
Rs 6.64 lakh
|
Rs 6.07 lakh
|
(-Rs 57,000)
|
Acenta MT
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 6.67 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
N-Connecta MT
|
Rs 7.97 lakh
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 68,000)
|
Kuro Edition MT
|
Rs 8.31 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
(-Rs 71,000)
|
Tekna MT
|
Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Rs 8.16 lakh
|
(-Rs 76,000)
|
Tekna Plus MT
|
Rs 9.27 lakh
|
Rs 8.48 lakh
|
(-Rs 79,000)
|
Visia AMT
|
Rs 6.75 lakh
|
Rs 6.17 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
Acenta AMT
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
(-Rs 67,000)
|
N-Connecta AMT
|
Rs 8.52 lakh
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
(-Rs 73,000)
|
Kuro Edition AMT
|
Rs 8.86 lakh
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 76,000)
|
Tekna AMT
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 8.66 lakh
|
(-Rs 81,000)
|
Tekna Plus AMT
|
Rs 9.82 lakh
|
Rs 8.98 lakh
|
(-Rs 84,000)
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
N-Connecta MT
|
Rs 9.38 lakh
|
Rs 8.58 lakh
|
(-Rs 80,000)
|
Kuro Edition MT
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
(-Rs 83,000)
|
Tekna MT
|
Rs 10.18 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
(-Rs 87,000)
|
Tekna Plus MT
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.64 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
Acenta CVT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.14 lakh
|
(-Rs 85,000)
|
N-Connecta CVT
|
Rs 10.53 lakh
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
Kuro Edition CVT
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 9.94 lakh
|
(-Rs 93,000)
|
Tekna CVT
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Rs 10.43 lakh
|
(-Rs 97,000)
|
Tekna Plus CVT
|
Rs 11.76 lakh
|
Rs 10.76 lakh
|
(-Rs 1 lakh)
As seen in the table above, the maximum benefit of Rs 1 lakh is applicable on the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the Nissan Magnite.
Prices of the variants featuring the naturally aspirated engine have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000.
Nissan has also revealed that the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thereby enabling customers to save Rs 3,000.
Why Have The Prices Dropped?
Prior to the revision in the GST rates, the Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent. Being a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite comes with an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and thus will bag the highest benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers who had to pay a total of 29 percent in taxes for a vehicle in this classification will now be liable to pay only 18 percent GST, thereby leading to savings of up to 11 percent.
|
Category
|
Old Tax (Including Cess)
|
New Tax
|
Savings
|
Cars under 4,000 mm in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,200 cc
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent compensation cess)
|
18 percent
|
11 percent
Although Nissan will make these benefits eligible to buyers from September 22, 2025, the Japanese carmaker has announced that customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships across the country.
Also, if you want to know the amount of savings for other types of vehicles, including hybrids and luxury SUVs, check out this report.
CarDekho Says
In our opinion, the decision to pass on the full tax cut benefits to potential Magnite buyers is a good move from Nissan. It could also be the right time to pick the sub-4m SUV following the latest rate cuts and also before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. To make the deal sweeter, you can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Nissan dealership.
