    Nissan Magnite Prices After GST Rate Cut, Cheaper By Rs 1 Lakh

    Published On Sep 15, 2025 04:01 PM By Rohit

    1.4K Views
    The maximum savings of Rs 1 lakh apply to the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the new Nissan Magnite

    The Nissan Magnite is another SUV whose prices have been reduced following the revision in the tax rates of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the Central Government’s announcement. Nissan has also revealed the exact variant-wise price revision that is applicable to its sub-4m SUV. Let’s take a look:

    Variant-wise Price Reduction

    Nissan Magnite

    Variant

    Price With Old GST Rates

    Price With New GST Rates

    Difference

    1-litre N/A Petrol

    Visia MT

    Rs 6.14 lakh

    Rs 5.62 lakh

    (- Rs 52,000)

    Visia Plus MT

    Rs 6.64 lakh

    Rs 6.07 lakh

    (-Rs 57,000)

    Acenta MT

    Rs 7.29 lakh

    Rs 6.67 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    N-Connecta MT

    Rs 7.97 lakh

    Rs 7.29 lakh

    (-Rs 68,000)

    Kuro Edition MT

    Rs 8.31 lakh

    Rs 7.60 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    Tekna MT

    Rs 8.92 lakh

    Rs 8.16 lakh

    (-Rs 76,000)

    Tekna Plus MT

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Rs 8.48 lakh

    (-Rs 79,000)

    Visia AMT

    Rs 6.75 lakh

    Rs 6.17 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    Acenta AMT

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    N-Connecta AMT

    Rs 8.52 lakh

    Rs 7.79 lakh

    (-Rs 73,000)

    Kuro Edition AMT

    Rs 8.86 lakh

    Rs 8.10 lakh

    (-Rs 76,000)

    Tekna AMT

    Rs 9.47 lakh

    Rs 8.66 lakh

    (-Rs 81,000)

    Tekna Plus AMT

    Rs 9.82 lakh

    Rs 8.98 lakh

    (-Rs 84,000)

    1-litre Turbo-petrol

    N-Connecta MT

    Rs 9.38 lakh

    Rs 8.58 lakh

    (-Rs 80,000)

    Kuro Edition MT

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    Rs 8.89 lakh

    (-Rs 83,000)

    Tekna MT

    Rs 10.18 lakh

    Rs 9.31 lakh

    (-Rs 87,000)

    Tekna Plus MT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    Rs 9.64 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    Acenta CVT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 9.14 lakh

    (-Rs 85,000)

    N-Connecta CVT

    Rs 10.53 lakh

    Rs 9.63 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    Kuro Edition CVT

    Rs 10.87 lakh

    Rs 9.94 lakh

    (-Rs 93,000)

    Tekna CVT

    Rs 11.40 lakh

    Rs 10.43 lakh

    (-Rs 97,000)

    Tekna Plus CVT

    Rs 11.76 lakh

    Rs 10.76 lakh

    (-Rs 1 lakh)

    • As seen in the table above, the maximum benefit of Rs 1 lakh is applicable on the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the Nissan Magnite.

    • Prices of the variants featuring the naturally aspirated engine have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000.

    • Nissan has also revealed that the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thereby enabling customers to save Rs 3,000.

    Why Have The Prices Dropped?

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Prior to the revision in the GST rates, the Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent. Being a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite comes with an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and thus will bag the highest benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers who had to pay a total of 29 percent in taxes for a vehicle in this classification will now be liable to pay only 18 percent GST, thereby leading to savings of up to 11 percent.

    Category

    Old Tax (Including Cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Cars under 4,000 mm in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,200 cc

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent compensation cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Although Nissan will make these benefits eligible to buyers from September 22, 2025, the Japanese carmaker has announced that customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships across the country.

    Also, if you want to know the amount of savings for other types of vehicles, including hybrids and luxury SUVs, check out this report.

    CarDekho Says

    Nissan Magnite Rear

    In our opinion, the decision to pass on the full tax cut benefits to potential Magnite buyers is a good move from Nissan. It could also be the right time to pick the sub-4m SUV following the latest rate cuts and also before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. To make the deal sweeter, you can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Nissan dealership.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

