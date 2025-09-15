Nissan Magnite Prices After GST Rate Cut, Cheaper By Rs 1 Lakh

The maximum savings of Rs 1 lakh apply to the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the new Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is another SUV whose prices have been reduced following the revision in the tax rates of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the Central Government’s announcement. Nissan has also revealed the exact variant-wise price revision that is applicable to its sub-4m SUV. Let’s take a look:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Variant Price With Old GST Rates Price With New GST Rates Difference 1-litre N/A Petrol Visia MT Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 5.62 lakh (- Rs 52,000) Visia Plus MT Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.07 lakh (-Rs 57,000) Acenta MT Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 6.67 lakh (-Rs 62,000) N-Connecta MT Rs 7.97 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh (-Rs 68,000) Kuro Edition MT Rs 8.31 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh (-Rs 71,000) Tekna MT Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 8.16 lakh (-Rs 76,000) Tekna Plus MT Rs 9.27 lakh Rs 8.48 lakh (-Rs 79,000) Visia AMT Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.17 lakh (-Rs 58,000) Acenta AMT Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh (-Rs 67,000) N-Connecta AMT Rs 8.52 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh (-Rs 73,000) Kuro Edition AMT Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh (-Rs 76,000) Tekna AMT Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 8.66 lakh (-Rs 81,000) Tekna Plus AMT Rs 9.82 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh (-Rs 84,000) 1-litre Turbo-petrol N-Connecta MT Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh (-Rs 80,000) Kuro Edition MT Rs 9.72 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh (-Rs 83,000) Tekna MT Rs 10.18 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh (-Rs 87,000) Tekna Plus MT Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 9.64 lakh (-Rs 90,000) Acenta CVT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh (-Rs 85,000) N-Connecta CVT Rs 10.53 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh (-Rs 90,000) Kuro Edition CVT Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 9.94 lakh (-Rs 93,000) Tekna CVT Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh (-Rs 97,000) Tekna Plus CVT Rs 11.76 lakh Rs 10.76 lakh (-Rs 1 lakh)

As seen in the table above, the maximum benefit of Rs 1 lakh is applicable on the fully loaded Tekna Plus turbo-CVT variant of the Nissan Magnite.

Prices of the variants featuring the naturally aspirated engine have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000.

Nissan has also revealed that the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thereby enabling customers to save Rs 3,000.

Why Have The Prices Dropped?

Prior to the revision in the GST rates, the Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent. Being a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite comes with an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and thus will bag the highest benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers who had to pay a total of 29 percent in taxes for a vehicle in this classification will now be liable to pay only 18 percent GST, thereby leading to savings of up to 11 percent.

Category Old Tax (Including Cess) New Tax Savings Cars under 4,000 mm in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,200 cc 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent compensation cess) 18 percent 11 percent

Although Nissan will make these benefits eligible to buyers from September 22, 2025, the Japanese carmaker has announced that customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships across the country.

CarDekho Says

In our opinion, the decision to pass on the full tax cut benefits to potential Magnite buyers is a good move from Nissan. It could also be the right time to pick the sub-4m SUV following the latest rate cuts and also before the next series of price hikes, which usually occur around the festive season. To make the deal sweeter, you can also check for the latest discounts and schemes (if applicable) with the nearest Nissan dealership.

