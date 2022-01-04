Nissan India Witnessed Major Turnaround In 2021 Thanks To The Magnite

Published On Jan 04, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Nissan Magnite

The market-centric sub-4m SUV could well be the catalyst to change the brand’s fortunes for good

Nissan launched the Magnite in India at the end of 2020 but deliveries started in 2021. It has become the brand’s best-selling model and has played a major role in the carmaker’s cumulative growth of 323 percent.

We have good reason to believe that the Magnite accounts for most of the 27,965 domestic sales in the year. That’s an increase of more than four-times compared to the 6,609 units sold in 2020. The sub-4m SUV has average sales of around 2,800 units a month over the past six months. Expect the Magnite to grow in popularity even more with over 77,000 bookings till date. The only other model in Nissan’s lineup is the Kicks which averages less than 200 units a month.

Nissan positioned the Magnite as a value-for-money positioning with its sharp styling and feature-rich package. It boasts of a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlamps, and auto AC with rear AC vents. The safety equipment on offer includes hill start assist, electronic stability control, and dual front airbags.

The Magnite is available with two petrol engines: 1-litre and 1-litre turbocharged units. Both are available with a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol gets the choice of CVT automatic as well.

The cumulative sales for Nissan include those of Datsun models as well which also accounts for less than 1,000 units a month from the Redi-GO, GO, and GO Plus.

