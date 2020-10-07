Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 To Get Volvo-like Autonomous Technology?

Modified On Oct 07, 2020 04:13 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra XUV500 2020

It could become the most affordable car to get level one autonomous safety features in India

2021 second-gen Mahindra XUV500 features provisions for autonomous technology which was previewed by Marazzo at Auto Expo 2020.

Mahindra had tied up with Mando Corporation of South Korea last year to acquire Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The tech on offer included attention detection, lane-keep assist and autonomous emergency braking system.

New-gen Mahindra XUV500 could make a market debut by early 2021.

The MG Gloster’s headlining level one autonomous safety features have certainly tickled our fancy. While it will become the most affordable vehicle with such a technology in the non-luxury space, it could be replaced on that pedestal by the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 when it goes on sale in early-2021.

The new-gen XUV500 reveal provisions for image sensors and radars which will allow autonomous safety features. Mahindra has tied up with Mando Corporation of South Korea to acquire autonomous technologies for its cars. This tech will be optimised for uneven Indian roads, the presence of stray animals as well as Big Data. Mando will provide a radar, camera and a DCU (domain control unit) for the autonomous system.

Mahindra showcased a Marazzo equipped with such features at the last Auto Expo in Delhi. The Marazzo pilot project promised features like drowsy driver detection, cross-traffic alert system, attention detection, blindspot detection, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking system. You can read more about these features here.

The MG Gloster, on the other hand, offers adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and semi-autonomous parallel parking assist (also available in the Ford Endeavour). It has to be kept in mind that the emergency braking system is effective only under speeds of 40-50kmph, depending on the car.

Other safety features expected on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 include multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Propelling it onwards will be the new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines from the Mahindra Thar, albeit in a more powerful state of tune.

If Mahindra goes ahead with the autonomous tech with the initial launch in early-2021, the second-gen Mahindra XUV500 will become the most affordable car with this technology in India. Expect prices to range between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh as it takes on mid-size offerings like the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Gravitas.

Image Source

Read More on : Mahindra XUV500 diesel