New-gen VW T-Roc And Tiguan To Get Plug-In Hybrid Tech With 100km Range

Volkswagen’s commitment to an electric future means even the combustion engine models will be plug-in hybrids in the future

Volkswagen has revealed that its popular global models, such as the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, Passat and Tayron will continue to be offered with an internal combustion engine, at least until the next generation. The German carmaker has been heavily investing in electric vehicle technology in the past few years, with a sizable chunk reserved for the development of pure electric vehicles.

Volkswagen Passenger Car Group CEO - Ralf Brandstätter

The information was put out in a statement by Ralf Brandstätter, the CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Group. However, there is a catch. VW wants its internal combustion engines to be “as efficient as possible” so the next generation of engines that will power what could likely be the last generation of internal combustion engine cars, will make use of VW’s latest plug-in hybrid systems. According to the CEO, these vehicles will have an electric-only range of up to 100km.

Volkswagen's Upcoming Five-seater Tiguan

Volkswagen has always been pretty lax in bringing its latest vehicles to India, but we do get the T-Roc, Tiguan (five-seater coming soon), and the Tiguan Allspace. The Passat, which was sold in India for a certain period, has been spied testing and is expected to return as a facelifted model. So what does this latest development mean for the Indian market?

Current-gen T-Roc

Well, for starters, these plug-in electric vehicles are at least 3 to 4 years away from the Indian market, that is if they ever make it here. That’s because the T-Roc and the Tiguan nameplates are currently towards the end of their product life cycles and are already running on mid-life updated models. According to Ralf, the next-gen models will come with a plug-in hybrid option. If the new cars come to Europe in the next two years, it will take Volkswagen at least another year to bring it to India, if not more. It remains to be seen whether VW offers the plug-in hybrid setup here or continues with the regular internal combustion option for its next-gen models.

