Published On Jan 25, 2021 12:34 PM By Sonny for Tata New Safari

The model spied is an automatic variant with the 6-seater configuration

New Safari is the three-row version of the Harrier.

It has been spied at a dealership in its top-spec automatic variant ahead of the launch.

It has a 6-seater layout, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and panoramic sunroof.

Gets a dual-tone cabin theme and an electronic parking brake.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh.

Tata announced earlier that the three-row version of the Harrier will be called the Safari. Its exterior profile has already been unveiled in a set of official images and now, it has been spied at a dealership inside and out ahead of the detailed reveal. The model was spied in what seems to be its range-topping automatic variant with the 6-seater layout.

The new Safari gets a different grille but the rest of the front fascia is the same as the Harrier. Its most distinguishing design changes are at the back, with the taller roofline and redesigned rear end. It also gets a new blue exterior paint option. The alloy wheel design is the same as the Harrier but they’re a size bigger, at 18-inches.

The spied model’s cabin sports a dual-tone black and cream theme with the same central console layout. It gets the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with central air vents and climate controls underneath. The Safari also comes with a panoramic sunroof like the Harrier. Besides, it is expected to feature rear disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and six airbags.

The terrain select dial and the automatic gear selector are the same as the Harrier-automatic. However, the Safari features an electronic parking brake button with auto-hold function, instead of the massive parking brake handle you find in the Harrier.

Tata will offer the Safari with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170PS and 350Nm with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. An AWD option could be offered later in case of sufficient demand.

The flagship Tata SUV is expected to attract a premium of around a lakh over the Harrier which is priced between Rs 13.84 lakh and Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500, and the 7-seater Hyundai Creta that is also in the works.

