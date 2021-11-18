Hyundai And Kia Unveil New Electric SUV Concepts At L.A. Motor Show 2021

Modified On Nov 18, 2021 05:07 PM By Sonny

These electric SUVs preview the upcoming flagship models in Hyundai and Kia’s dedicated lineup of EVs

Hyundai and Kia have unveiled the pre-production concepts of their upcoming electric flagship SUVs.

Both these three-row SUVs are based on the new E-GMP platform.

The Hyundai Seven Concept has a more futuristic design with Parametric Pixel details front and rear.

Kia’s Concept EV9 has a more conventional styling with boxier proportions and a more rugged looking design.

Both offer configurable cabins thanks to the extended wheelbase and flat-floor layout.

The production-spec e-SUVs are likely to debut in 2022.

Both Hyundai and Kia are in the process of rolling out a slew of new EVs built on dedicated platforms. The two Korean carmakers have debuted their upcoming electric SUVs in concept form at the 2021 L.A. Motor Show: the Hyundai SEVEN and the Kia EV9.

Hyundai SEVEN Concept

The SEVEN has the shape of a typical electric SUV that is optimised for aerodynamic efficiency. Its front fascia is similar to that of the Staria MPV with the Parametric Pixel light design on the front bumper with the tallest rows at each end lighting up as headlights. There is also an array of pixels across the bonnet line. The slightly visible front skid plates on the SEVEN give it more of a rugged appearance than most electric SUVs.

Hyundai has also applied the Parametric Pixel design around the back. Not only do they span the width of the rear end just above the rear bumper, but also all the way around the edge of the SUV’s rear profile, like a pixelated outline. The chunky rear bumper with the rear underbody skid plates. The rear end of the SEVEN slopes quite notably for a sportier stance.

Like most concepts, the SEVEN features no middle pillar and rear suicide doors, possible thanks to the rigidity of the E-GMP platform that underpins it. It has a 3.2-metre wheelbase and a flat floor which allows for a fluid interior, designed specifically with an autonomous experience in mind. The cabin of the SEVEN concept features integrated screens, swivelling lounge seats and a curved bench seat in the back. The seat arrangement can be changed based on driver-controlled or autonomous driving modes.

This concept SUV also features a built-in mini-fridge and a shoe-care compartment. Its roof also has a panoramic screen that can feature individual displays for the passengers or control the overall interior atmosphere. For added eco points, Hyundai has used hygienically recycled and renewable materials for the interior, UVC sterilisation to keep the cabin as free of germs as possible, and applied bio-paint to the exterior.

The mechanical details of the SEVEN Concept are limited but it does claim a range of over 480km and fast-charging capabilities of upto 350kW. That would allow the battery to fill from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes.

This concept previews the next model in the Hyundai Ioniq series, after the Ioniq 5, and would likely be badged as the Ioniq 7. Most of the fancy features of this concept are unlikely to make it to production but expect a tech-packed futuristic cabin nonetheless. As its name suggests, the production-spec model will be a 7-seater SUV with three rows of seats.

Kia Concept EV9

The Kia electric SUV concept has debuted right on the heels of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, reaching global markets. The Concept EV9 has a boxier shape than its Hyundai cousin listed above, and the overall silhouette is somewhat reminiscent of the Kia e-Soul EV but much bigger. It looks more rugged too with its high-riding stance and cladding all the way around.

The marquee’s iconic Tiger Face has been reimagined for the EV-era with a closed panel where the grille would be with vertically stacked LED headlights sculpted into the bumper. There is also a ‘star cloud’ pattern display housed inside the panel, visible only when switched on, giving the visual effect of whiskers on the EV9’s front fascia. The vertical LED daytime running lights are on the outer edge with integrated turn indicators.

But the coolest tech on the front end is the hood vent area that features a solar panel to help recuperate some renewable energy for the battery.

While the boxy shape of the Concept EV9 may not seem very aerodynamic, it has a few tricks for improving those things. The roof rails can be retracted when not in use and be raised using a button inside the cabin. It also has cameras for outside rearview mirrors which improve the car’s overall aero efficiency. The concept’s 22-inch wheels also add to the electric SUV’s rugged stance.

Around the rear, the EV9 concept seems quite conventionally designed. It has a large tailgate, a chunky bumper with thick silver cladding, and sleek vertical taillights. The shape of the D-pillar also creates a unique windowline with a large quarter panel and accentuates the floating roof design.

The cabin of the EV9 concept is quite airy thanks to the large panoramic sunroof, lots of glass surface area and a minimalistic dashboard. It has a 27-inch ultrawide display in front of the driver which includes the gauge cluster, infotainment system and climate controls. The squared-off steering wheel is futuristic in design and can be stowed away for autonomous driving. Kia has also used eco-friendly materials where possible for the interior to further reduce the car’s carbon footprint.

Its wheelbase measures 3100mm and stands 1790mm tall, offering plenty of room for the occupants in all directions. The flat floor of the electric SUV allows for a configurable seating layout with three interior modes: Active (while on the move), Pause and Enjoy (while stationary). The Pause mode allows the middle seats to be folded down and become a table to offer a first-class lounge experience.

Like the Hyundai Seven concept, the Kia Concept EV9 targets a range of over 480km and can be fast-charged at up to 350kW capacity. The production-spec EV9 is also expected to make its debut in 2022 like the Hyundai Ioniq 7.