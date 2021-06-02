New Generation Toyota Land Cruiser Global Unveil On June 9

Published On Jun 02, 2021 07:39 AM By Tarun for Toyota Land Cruiser

The new gen Land Cruiser will be offered with V6 petrol and diesel engines

Toyota has teased the new generation Land Cruiser ahead of its global unveiling.

The new generation will get a complete makeover inside and out.

Likely to get two V6 engines: 306PS 3.3-litre diesel engine 414PS 3.5-litre turbo-petrol.

India launch expected in 2022, likely as a fully imported model as before.

Toyota has put out a teaser of the new generation Land Cruiser SUV, which will be globally unveiled on June 9. Its India launch is expected to happen in 2022.

The new generation Land Cruiser was recently spied, showcasing its new exterior styling. It has gotten more modern, retaining its butch and rugged appearance. There’s a new and larger chrome grille, sleek LED headlamps, chunkier bumpers, new LED tail lamps and new alloy wheels.

The cabin should see a new interior shade and upholstery, along with a larger touchscreen infotainment, rear seat entertainment screens, heads up display, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology and driver assistance technology.

The new Land Cruiser is likely to get two V6 engines: 414PS/650Nm 3.5-litre turbo-petrol and 306PS/700Nm 3.3-litre diesel. Both the engines should be offered with automatic transmissions and 4WD as standard.

The global launch should happen sometime this year, with the India launch expected next year. It is expected to continue to be a fully imported model, demanding a premium over its last recorded price of Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mercedes Benz GLS, BMW X7 and Range Rover.

