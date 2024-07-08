New BYD Atto 3 Variant Launch Confirmed For July 10

Modified On Jul 08, 2024 07:06 PM By Dipan for BYD Atto 3

Unofficial bookings for this new variant are open at a token amount of Rs 50,000 in select dealerships

It will be the most affordable trim in the entire Atto 3 lineup and will likely get a smaller 50 kWh battery pack.

The current Atto 3 only gets a 60 kWh battery pack with an electric motor making 204 PS/310 Nm of performance.

Prices currently range from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant could be priced close to Rs 25 lakh to compete with the MG ZS EV.

The imminent launch of a new more affordable variant of the BYD Atto 3 has been confirmed by official teasers on the brand’s social media handles, set for July 10. While BYD is yet to share any specific details of this new variant, unofficial bookings are open at select dealers at Rs 50,000.

What Will The New Variant Have?

Dealer sources also confirmed that the variant will have a smaller 50 kWh battery pack, with the same electric motor as the current Atto 3.

For context, the current model gets a 60 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, the specifications of which are as follows:

Specifications BYD Atto 3 (current lineup) Battery Pack 60 kWh Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Range 510 km (ARAI)

The new variant could have a lower state of tune to maximise the range from the smaller battery pack.

Moreover, this new variant can skip certain features like the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite being offered now, which would help it carry a more affordable price tag.

BYD Atto 3 Overview

The BYD Atto 3 was the second offering from the EV maker when it entered the Indian car space in 2022. Currently, the BYD Atto 3 is available in two variants: Electric and Special Edition, both of which feature a 60 kWh battery pack.

On the features front, it gets a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 6-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry.

Its safety net includes seven airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. It also has advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

The BYD Atto 3, with its current pricing of Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom), is an affordable alternative to the more premium Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, after the launch of the upcoming variant, it might compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

