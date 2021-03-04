Mini Brings The Facelifted Countryman Compact SUV To India

Modified On Mar 04, 2021 06:42 PM By Rohit for Mini Cooper Countryman

A petrol-only offering now, it gets a new 7-speed DCT gearbox

The updated model is available in two variants: Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired.

Both variants are now pricier by a lakh compared to the pre-facelift versions.

Mini offers the facelifted Countryman with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (192PS/280Nm).

It gets a digital driver’s display, new upholstery, and a new set of alloy wheels.

The facelifted Countryman is priced from Rs 39.50 lakh to Rs 43.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The locally assembled second-gen Mini Countryman has been on sale in India since 2018. The carmaker has now launched its facelifted version in two variants: Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired. The previously offered Cooper S Diesel variant has been axed from the lineup. Bookings and test drives of the Countryman are underway across all pan-India dealerships. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise pricing:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Cooper S Diesel Rs 37.50 lakh Discontinued -- Cooper S Petrol Rs 38.50 lakh Rs 39.50 lakh +Rs 1 lakh Cooper S JCW Inspired Rs 42.40 lakh Rs 43.40 lakh +Rs 1 lakh

Mini has increased the prices of the petrol-powered variants of the Countryman uniformly by a lakh.

The Countryman is equipped with a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine rated at 192PS and 280Nm. Mini is now offering a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, instead of the previous 8-speed automatic gearbox. It gets two drive modes: Sport and Green. It completes the 0-100kmph sprint in 7.5 seconds, the same as the pre-facelift model.

On the outside, the refreshed Countryman gets tweaked front and rear bumpers, a redesigned and bigger front grille, and new LED headlamps and tail lamps (with the Union Jack design). It also comes with a new set of alloy wheels (17-inch for the base-spec Cooper S and 18-inch for the JCW Inspired). The facelifted Countryman is available in a total of six exterior shades: Sage Green (new), White Silver (new), Midnight Black, Chilli Red, Island Blue, and British Racing Green.

The facelifted Countryman’s cabin looks almost identical to the pre-facelift version, except for the new 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and gear stick. The range-topping Cooper S JCW Inspired variant gets new brown and silver upholstery as well as paddle shifters. It continues to come with the JCW interior and exterior package which includes a JCW aerodynamic kit, JCW steering wheel, and stainless steel pedal covers.

Its equipment list consists of a head-up display, powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, front and rear fog lamps, and powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat. It also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with cornering brake control, brake assist, and crash sensor.

The Countryman locks horns with the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 . It will also take on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.

all prices, ex-showroom