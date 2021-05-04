MG’s Flagship SUV Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 80,000

Published On May 04, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Gloster

The Gloster, even with this increment, is still the most affordable full-size SUV but is only undercut by the Mahindra Alturas G4

No change in the base-spec Super 7-seater variant’s price.

The top-spec Savvy 6-seater variant gets the maximum hike of Rs 80,000.

MG has increased the prices of the mid-spec Sharp 6- and 7-seater variants by Rs 70,000.

The Gloster is now priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first week of April saw MG Motor India step up the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus by up to Rs 43,000. Now, it has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV, the Gloster . Here’s a look at its revised price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Super 7-seater Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 29.98 lakh No change Smart 6-seater Rs 31.48 lakh Rs 31.98 lakh +Rs 50,000 Sharp 6-seater Rs 34.68 lakh Rs 35.38 lakh +Rs 70,000 Sharp 7-seater Rs 34.68 lakh Rs 35.38 lakh +Rs 70,000 Savvy 6-seater Rs 36.08 lakh Rs 36.88 lakh +Rs 80,000

The base-spec Super 7-seater has been spared from the price hike while the remaining variants have become costlier by up to Rs 80,000. Having said that, MG’s full-size SUV is still more affordable than the Ford Endeavour , the VW Tiguan Allspace, and the diesel-powered Toyota Fortuner by up to Rs 4.22 lakh. Only the Mahindra Alturas G4 costs less than the MG Gloster by Rs 1.25 lakh.

MG offers the Gloster with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, while an 8-speed automatic is offered on both. The single turbo engine (driving the rear wheels) is rated at 163PS and 375Nm while the twin-turbo equipped version (driving all four wheels) makes 218PS and 480Nm.

The Gloster fights it out with the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4, VW Tiguan Allspace, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift.

All prices, ex-showroom

