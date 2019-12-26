MG ZS EV Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

Modified On Dec 26, 2019 05:38 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

Euro-spec ZS EV which scored full marks gets extra safety features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control

MG recently unveiled the ZS EV , its second SUV offering for the Indian market. Now, ahead of its expected launch in January, it has been put through the Euro NCAP crash test where it scored a perfect 5-star safety rating. Do note that this was the Euro-spec model that was tested which gets additional safety features such as radar sensors and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the ZS EV’s crash test result:

Adult Safety

In the frontal offset crash, the body shell was rated as stable and the dummy readings showed good protection for the knees and femurs of front passengers. Moreover, in the case of the full-width barrier test, the protection for all the critical parts of the body was rated to be good. However, a side pole impact test dropped the chest protection of occupants to weak. As far as the rear-end collision is concerned, the front and rear seats showed good levels of protection from whiplash injuries.

Total score: 34.5/38

Children Safety

MG offers the ZS EV with ISOFIX mounts which provide good or adequate protection of both child occupants in the frontal offset test. However, it showed marginal protection for the neck of the 10-year-old dummy. It managed to score full marks in the side impact test.

Total score: 41.7/49

Pedestrian Safety

The ZS EV’s bonnet received good protection rating for the safety of the pedestrian’s head. What’s more, the car’s bumper managed to score well when the safety of the pedestrian’s leg is concerned but the protection of the pelvis area saw a mixed result.

Total score: 31/48

Safety System

The Euro-spec ZS EV gets extra safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system, lane keep assist, speed limit assist, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist and intelligent high beam assist.

Total score: 9.2/13

The India-spec ZS EV will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, hill descent control, speed alert, as well as front and rear seatbelt reminder. MG will also offer the ZS EV with anti-theft alert and pedestrian warning system in India.