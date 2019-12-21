Tata Nexon EV And MG ZS EV Bookings Open Ahead Of Early-2020 Launch

Published On Dec 21, 2019 09:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

With both EVs expected to launch in January 2020, here’s how much you need to pay to book yours now

The Nexon EV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The ZS EV’s booking amount is Rs 50,000.

Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack and the ZS EV with a 44.5kWh battery pack.

Both get ABS with EBD, airbags and rear parking sensors as standard.

The Nexon EV and the ZS EV were unveiled recently and are expected to be launched in January 2020. Now, Tata and MG have officially opened bookings for their EVs for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

MG will offer the ZS EV with a 44.5kWh battery pack while the Nexon EV will get 30.2kWh. The output figures for the motors stand at 142.7PS/353Nm for the ZS EV and 129PS/245Nm for the Nexon EV.

While the ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a fast charger, the Nexon EV requires an hour to juice up to the same percentage. As far as the claimed range is considered, the ZS EV will offer a range of around 340km on a single charge while the Nexon will offer over 300km (both internal test figures).

The ZS EV is offered with features such as LED DRLs, connected car tech, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and cruise control. On the other hand, the Nexon EV gets features that include connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both EVs will be offered with safety features such as ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. The Nexon EV will come with dual-front airbags, whereas the ZS EV will get six airbags as standard.

The Nexon EV and the ZS EV are expected to be launched in January 2020. We expect Tata to price the Nexon EV in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh while the ZS EV is expected to cost between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). One primary rival to in the long-range EV segment is Hyundai’s Kona Electric priced between Rs 23.71 lakh and Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon will also compete with Mahindra’s upcoming XUV300 Electric.

