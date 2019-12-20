Tata Nexon EV vs MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: Spec Comparison
Published On Dec 20, 2019 05:30 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon EV
Does India’s Nexon hold its own against the alternatives from Korea and Britain?
Tata Motors made quite a statement by unveiling the Nexon EV. And looks like it’s going to be peerless for quite some time given its price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. However, it will have to fend off competition from the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. We compare the three on paper to find out which one offers better value.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions (mm)
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
Length
|
3994
|
4314
|
4180
|
Width
|
1811
|
1809
|
1800
|
Height
|
1607
|
1620
|
1570
|
Wheelbase
|
2498
|
2579
|
2600
The Tata Nexon EV is the only sub-4m offering in this company but except length, it doesn’t lag behind in any other aspect. In fact, it is taller than the Kona Electric and the widest of the lost. In terms of wheelbase, Kona Electric takes the cake.
Battery and Range
|
Aspect
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
Battery Pack
|
30.2kWh
|
44.5kWh
|
39.2kWh
|
Range (Different test cycles)
|
More than 300km (Internal testing data)
|
340km (NA)
|
451(ARAI-rated)
|
Battery Pack Warranty
|
8 year/1.60 lakh km
|
8 years/ 1.5 lakh km
|
8 year/1.60 lakh km
|
Fast Charging Time
|
80 per cent in 60 minutes
|
80 per cent in 50 minutes
|
80 per cent in 57 minutes
|
Slow Charging Time
|
100 per cent in 8 hours
|
100 per cent in 6 to 8 hours
|
100 :per cent in 6 hours 10 minutes
The battery packs in all three cars vary and so do their tested range. It won’t be fair to out and out compare their ranges but all of these should last you well over 200km in the real world. Tata and Hyundai will offer a standard 8year/1.60lakh km warranty on their EVs whereas MG will offer a standard 8-year/ 1.5 lakh km.
When it comes to charging ability, all the EVs are evenly matched with around an hour of DC fast charging time and 6 to 8 hours of AC fast charging. All three can be charged via a simple 15A socket as well.
Electric Motor
|
Aspect
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
Power
|
129PS
|
143PS
|
136PS
|
Torque
|
245Nm
|
353Nm
|
395Nm
|
0-100kmph
|
9.9 seconds
|
8.5 seconds
|
9.7 seconds
|
Electronically Limited Top Speed
|
NA
|
140kmph
|
155kmph
The Tata Nexon has the least powerful and torquey motor here but its performance is likely to be quite close to the Kona EV. So far, the best power and torque numbers belong to the ZS EV and the Kona Electric, respectively.
Features
-
Where both the Hyundai and MG get LED headlamps with DRLs, the Tata utilises a halogen projector unit setup with DRLs. The Nexon also runs 16-inch alloy wheels -- a size smaller than the other two cars (17 inch).
-
The MG ZS EV gets the biggest panoramic sunroof in comparison to the regular-sized unit on the other two.
-
The foreigners here get 6-way and 8-way adjustable seats whereas the Nexon gets a simple manual setup. The Kona Electric is the only one to offer heated and ventilated seats.
-
The Tata Nexon EV gets a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen size on the other two is slightly bigger at 8 inches.
-
When it comes to connected tech, surprisingly, it’s the Kona Electric that misses out.
-
Only the Kona Electric gets an all-digital instrument cluster whereas the other two come with a mix of digital analogue unit (3.5-inch screen for ZS EV and 7-inch for Nexon EV).
Prices
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
Variants
|
XM, XZ+, XZ+Lux
|
Excite and Exclusive
|
Premium
|
Prices
|
Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 23.72 lakh
