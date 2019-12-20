Tata Nexon EV vs MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: Spec Comparison

Published On Dec 20, 2019 05:30 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon EV

Does India’s Nexon hold its own against the alternatives from Korea and Britain?

Tata Motors made quite a statement by unveiling the Nexon EV . And looks like it’s going to be peerless for quite some time given its price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. However, it will have to fend off competition from the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. We compare the three on paper to find out which one offers better value.

Dimensions

Dimensions (mm) Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Length 3994 4314 4180 Width 1811 1809 1800 Height 1607 1620 1570 Wheelbase 2498 2579 2600

The Tata Nexon EV is the only sub-4m offering in this company but except length, it doesn’t lag behind in any other aspect. In fact, it is taller than the Kona Electric and the widest of the lost. In terms of wheelbase, Kona Electric takes the cake.

Battery and Range

Aspect Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Battery Pack 30.2kWh 44.5kWh 39.2kWh Range (Different test cycles) More than 300km (Internal testing data) 340km (NA) 451(ARAI-rated) Battery Pack Warranty 8 year/1.60 lakh km 8 years/ 1.5 lakh km 8 year/1.60 lakh km Fast Charging Time 80 per cent in 60 minutes 80 per cent in 50 minutes 80 per cent in 57 minutes Slow Charging Time 100 per cent in 8 hours 100 per cent in 6 to 8 hours 100 :per cent in 6 hours 10 minutes

The battery packs in all three cars vary and so do their tested range. It won’t be fair to out and out compare their ranges but all of these should last you well over 200km in the real world. Tata and Hyundai will offer a standard 8year/1.60lakh km warranty on their EVs whereas MG will offer a standard 8-year/ 1.5 lakh km.

When it comes to charging ability, all the EVs are evenly matched with around an hour of DC fast charging time and 6 to 8 hours of AC fast charging. All three can be charged via a simple 15A socket as well.

Electric Motor

Aspect Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Power 129PS 143PS 136PS Torque 245Nm 353Nm 395Nm 0-100kmph 9.9 seconds 8.5 seconds 9.7 seconds Electronically Limited Top Speed NA 140kmph 155kmph

The Tata Nexon has the least powerful and torquey motor here but its performance is likely to be quite close to the Kona EV. So far, the best power and torque numbers belong to the ZS EV and the Kona Electric, respectively.

Features

Where both the Hyundai and MG get LED headlamps with DRLs, the Tata utilises a halogen projector unit setup with DRLs. The Nexon also runs 16-inch alloy wheels -- a size smaller than the other two cars (17 inch).

The MG ZS EV gets the biggest panoramic sunroof in comparison to the regular-sized unit on the other two.

The foreigners here get 6-way and 8-way adjustable seats whereas the Nexon gets a simple manual setup. The Kona Electric is the only one to offer heated and ventilated seats.

The Tata Nexon EV gets a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen size on the other two is slightly bigger at 8 inches.

When it comes to connected tech, surprisingly, it’s the Kona Electric that misses out.

Only the Kona Electric gets an all-digital instrument cluster whereas the other two come with a mix of digital analogue unit (3.5-inch screen for ZS EV and 7-inch for Nexon EV).

Prices

Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Variants XM, XZ+, XZ+Lux Excite and Exclusive Premium Prices Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected) Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (expected) Rs 23.72 lakh

