MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Prices Revealed, Range From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 15.50 Lakh

The MG Windsor EV comes in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence

Comes with connected LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and flush door handles.

Gets an all-black theme with wooden and bronze accents and the rear seat reclines up to 135 degrees.

Features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof.

Equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a lifetime battery warranty for first owners.

Gets a 38 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor (136 PS/200 Nm) with a MIDC-claimed range of 331 km.

The MG Windsor EV was launched recently with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). However, the full variant-wise price list was not revealed, until now. MG is also offering the Windsor EV as a whole package with the battery pack. Here is how the Windsor EV is priced:

MG Windsor EV: Variant-wise Prices

Variant Prices With Battery Rental Scheme* Prices For The Whole Car Excite Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Exclusive To Be Announced Rs 14.50 lakh Essence To Be Announced Rs 15.50 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices for the MG Windsor EV's Exclusive and Essence variants with the battery rental scheme will be announced soon.

MG Windsor EV: An Overview

The MG Windsor EV has been launched in India as the brand's third all-electric vehicle, slotting between the Comet EV and ZS EV. It features a crossover design with connected LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and flush door handles, available in four colours: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

Its cabin has an all-black theme with wooden and bronze accents and a rear seat that reclines up to 135 degrees. Notable features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic fixed glass roof.

The safety net includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a lifetime battery warranty for the first owners. Bookings of this crossover EV start on October 3, and deliveries will begin on October 12.

MG Windsor EV: Battery Pack And Rental

The MG Windsor EV features a 38 kWh battery that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque, offering a MIDC-claimed range of up to 331 km.

For those opting for the battery rental option, there’s a fee of Rs 3.5 per km, with a minimum charge for 1,500 km. This cost can vary based on driving habits and does not include additional charging expenses. However, customers can enjoy free charging at public stations for one year through the eHUB app.

MG Windsor EV: Rivals

The MG Windsor EV competes with popular models like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Its pricing also makes it a rival to the Tata Punch EV.

