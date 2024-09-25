MG Windsor EV Test Drives Begin, Bookings To Commence Soon

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 09:43 AM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is offered with two pricing models, and if you are looking to pay for the entire model upfront, the base variant will cost you Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Recently, the complete variant-wise pricing of the MG Windsor EV was revealed which includes a pricing model where you pay upfront for the entire car. Prices for the Windsor EV's lineup range up to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Now, the carmaker has begun customer test drives of the EV, while its bookings and deliveries are set to start in October. But before you take it for a spin, here’s a brief of what to keep in mind when checking out the Windsor EV from behind the wheel.

The Windsor EV has a distinctive design with premium elements like flush-fitted door handles, but it lacks some elements, such as a rear wiper and washer, even in the top-spec variant. The cabin is practical and spacious, but important controls are integrated into the 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which can be distracting while driving. Although the driving experience is smooth, the ride comfort is affected by poor sound insulation.

For a detailed review of the Windsor EV, you can tap here. Now, let's take a closer look at what the Windsor EV offers, so you are fully informed before your test drive.

MG Windsor EV Design

The MG Windsor EV features a sleek crossover design with connected LED DRLs, LED headlights, and an illuminated MG logo that elevates its premium appeal. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and includes flush-fitted door handles, for a more upmarket feel. At the rear, the connected LED tail lights instantly catch your attention, giving it a distinct road presence.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV vs Rivals: Price Comparison

MG Windsor EV Interior

Inside, the MG Windsor EV features an all-black cabin with contrasting bronze and gold accents throughout. It comes with leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels. The panoramic glass roof allows more light into the cabin, enhancing its overall ambience.

MG Windsor EV Features

The Windsor EV comes equipped with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display and automatic climate control. It also gets a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, cruise control, auto-fold ORVMs and connected car tech.

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. MG has also equipped it with a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a 360-degree camera.

MG Windsor EV Powertrain Specs

MG offers the Windsor EV with a single 38 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm. It delivers an MIDC-claimed range of up to 331 km. The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging up to 45 kW, while a 3.3 kW and a 7.4 kW home charging options are available.

Also See: MG Windsor EV Base vs Top Variant Compared In Images

MG Windsor EV Price and Rivals

Prices for the MG Windsor EV start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), but this applies to the base variant, which requires opting for a battery rental service, costing Rs 3.5 per kilometre driven. If you are interested in purchasing the entire car upfront, prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh and go up to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While it has no direct rival, its pricing places it in competition with models such as the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, and even the Tata Punch EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : MG Windsor EV Automatic