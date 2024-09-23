MG Windsor EV vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Sep 23, 2024 07:40 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

Even with the battery pack, the Windsor EV undercuts the top-spec variants of both Nexon EV and XUV400 EV

The MG Windsor EV is the newest EV in the market that serves as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 400 EV. Recently, we got the full variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV which is inclusive of the cost of the battery pack. Here’s how the prices of this electric crossover fares against its similarly sized electric SUV rivals.

MG Windsor EV (including battery) Tata Nexon EV Mahindra XUV400 EV Creative+ MR - Rs 12.49 lakh Excite - Rs 13.50 lakh* Fearless MR - Rs 13.29 lakh Fearless Plus MR - Rs 13.79 lakh Fearless+ S MR - Rs 14.29 lakh Exclusive - Rs 14.50 lakh* Fearless LR* - Rs 14.59 lakh Empowered MR - Rs 14.79 lakh Fearless+ LR* - Rs 15.09 lakh Essence - Rs 15.50 lakh Fearless+ S LR* - Rs 15.29 lakh EC Pro MR - Rs 15.49 lakh Empowered + LR* - Rs 16.29 lakh EC MR* - Rs 15.99 lakh EL Pro MR - Rs 16.74 lakh EL Pro LR* - Rs 17.49 lakh

LR - Long Range / MR - Medium Range

*Variants available with fast charger as option

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon undercuts the entry-level Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV by Rs 1 lakh, whereas it’s also Rs 3 lakh more affordable than the base-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

The Windsor EV’s top-spec Essence variant, however, undercuts the top-spec Empowered Plus long range variant of the Nexon EV by Rs 79,000. The XUV 400 EV in the top-spec is Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Windsor EV.

The entry-level Excite variant of the Windsor EV is close to both Fearless and Fearless Plus medium range (MR) variants of the Nexon. Over the Windsor EV, the Nexon’s Fearless variant here offers an 8 speaker sound system, a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a rear parking camera.

The top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV is closely priced to the mid-spec Fearless+ S long range (LR) variant of the Nexon EV and base-spec EC Pro Medium range variant of the XUV400 EV.

In the top-spec, the Windsor EV gets a bigger 15.6-inch touchscreen, 6-way powered front seats, and a 360-degree camera over the Fearless Plus S long range variant of the Nexon EV and base-spec EC variant of the XUV400 EV.

MG has equipped the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack which offers an MIDC claimed range of up to 331 km. The battery pack is mated to an electric motor which makes 136 PS and 200 Nm.

Tata offers the Nexon EV in LR and MR variants: 30 kWh (MR), 40.5 kWh (LR). The LR variant makes 129 PS/215 Nm and offers an MIDC claimed range of 325 km. The latter makes 143 PS/215 Nm and offers a claimed range of 465 km.

Just like the Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV also comes with two battery choices: 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. It is paired with a single electric motor producing 150 PS and 310 Nm. The 34.5 kWh battery offers an MIDC estimated range of 375 km, while the larger 39.4 kWh battery provides 456 km (MIDC rated).

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV Launched With Battery Rental Scheme: Will It Succeed in India? Here’s What Our Instagram Followers Think

MG’s Battery Rental Program

If you opt for MG’s battery rental program in which you can essentially pay for the battery as per your usage, the WIndsor EV will start from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). This means that when you buy the car, you only pay for the car and not the battery pack. The cost of the battery pack is charged as a rental, which for the Windsor EV is Rs 3.5 per km. However it is important to note that you will still need to pay additionally for charging the battery of your EV.

All prices are ex-showroom

