MG Windsor EV: base vs top variant compared in images

Published On Sep 22, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The base-spec variant of the Windsor EV includes all the essential features, while the top-spec variant enhances and refines these offerings with added features

The variant-wise pricing of the MG Windsor EV has been revealed, ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes in three variants, with the base-spec Excite variant covering the essentials well on paper. In this story, we check out how different the base variant looks compared to the fully loaded Essence variant in images:

Front

Starting at the front, the base-spec Excite variant of the Windsor EV features LED projector headlights, connected LED DRLs, an illuminated MG logo, and a small grille with a black skid plate.

In contrast, the top-spec Essence variant includes all these features but upgrades the front skid plate to a silver finish.

Side

The base Excite variant features 17-inch steel wheels with stylised covers and black body cladding at the bottom of the doors, along with manually operable flush door handles, similar to the Tata Curvv EV. It also gets turn indicators mounted on the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors).

In contrast, the fully loaded Essence trim comes with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, body side moulding with chrome insert, and electronically deploying flush door handles like those in the Mahindra XUV700. Additionally, this variant includes roof rails and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

Rear

Both variants feature tail lights connected by an LED light bar. The base Excite variant has a blacked-out rear skid plate, while the top-spec Essence variant sports a chrome-finished skid plate. Both variants come with LED fog lamps at the rear, but only the Windsor EV Essence includes a rear windshield defogger.

Dashboard

Both variants feature a minimalistic dashboard design. The base-spec Excite variant includes an all-black cabin with leatherette door pads, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and some storage space in the centre console.

In contrast, the Essence variant retains all these features but adds a leatherette finish to the dashboard and steering wheel. It also has a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch driver’s display, along with a rolling cover for the centre console storage space.

Seats

The Excite variant features fabric upholstery for the seats, with adjustable headrests for all passengers except the middle rear passenger. The rear seat can recline up to 135 degrees.

In contrast, the Essence variant comes with leatherette seat upholstery. The front seats have a ventilation function, and the rear seats include a centre armrest. Like the Excite, the rear seat can also recline up to 135 degrees.

Other Features

The base-spec Excite variant features a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel with audio and call controls, cruise control, and a day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror). Safety includes six airbags, all four disc brakes, rear parking sensors, and an electronic parking brake.

The fully loaded Essence variant includes all these features but adds a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a wireless phone charger. It also enhances the safety suite with a 360-degree camera and rear defogger.

Powertrain Options

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery that delivers 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque, providing a MIDC-claimed range of up to 331 km.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV competes with popular models like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. In terms of pricing, it also serves as a rival to the Tata Punch EV.

