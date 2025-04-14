MG Windsor Becomes The Fastest EV In India To Cross This Sales Milestone; Battery Rental Scheme Effect?

With over 20,000 unit sales since its launch in September 2024, the Windsor EV has become the fastest EV in India to cross the sales mark

Since its launch in September 2024, the MG Windsor EV has become a strong favourite among Indian buyers, crossing the 20,000 unit sales mark in just six months. This makes it the fastest electric vehicle in India to reach the 20,000 unit sales milestone.

Its growing popularity can be linked to several factors, including its unique design as well as minimalist and spacious interiors. However, a major contributor to its strong demand could also be MG’s battery rental scheme. This option helps lower the upfront cost of the car, while you need to pay a fee for using the battery pack. This has made the car more affordable for many buyers.

Here is a detailed look at the MG Windsor EV’s prices, both with the battery subscription plan and without it.

MG Windsor EV: Prices

Variant Car price without the battery rental scheme Car price with the battery rental scheme* Price difference (excluding the battery rental cost) Excite Rs 14 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 4 lakh Exclusive Rs 15 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 4 lakh Essence Rs 16 lakh Rs 12 lakh Rs 4 lakh

*MG charges Rs 3.9 per km over and above the car’s cost with the battery rental scheme

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The battery subscription plan, called BaaS (Battery as a Service) by MG, helps reduce the upfront cost of the Windsor EV, as shown in the table. Under this plan, customers are required to pay a battery rental fee of Rs 3.9 per km, with a mandatory monthly charge for at least 1,500 km.

One major benefit of this plan, apart from the lower initial cost, is that first owners receive an unlimited warranty on the battery along with free battery replacement whenever needed.

MG Windsor EV: An Overview

The MG Windsor EV sports an egg-shaped design with projector LED headlights, connected LED lighting elements, 18-inch alloy wheels, and flush door handles. At the rear, it features connected LED tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler for a sleek and modern look.

Inside, the cabin is finished in all-black hue with faux wooden and bronze accents. The seats are wrapped in leatherette upholstery, and the rear bench reclines up to 135 degrees, offering an aircraft-like seating experience.

Feature-wise, the Windsor EV comes equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, and a panoramic glass roof.

In terms of safety, it offers six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake. There are no advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on offer with the MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV: Battery Pack And Electric Motor Specifications

The MG Windsor EV comes with a single battery pack choice mated with a front-axle-mounted electric motor, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range 332 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

MG Windsor EV: Rivals

The MG Windsor EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Its lower starting price with the battery rental option also makes it a strong competitor to the Tata Punch EV.

