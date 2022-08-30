MG Reveals New Connected Car Features Of Updated Gloster Ahead Of Launch

Published On Aug 30, 2022 06:13 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

The carmaker’s flagship offering is being updated with a host of other features as well

Updated SUV being referred to as the ‘Advanced Gloster’, launch on August 31.

Enhanced i-SMART connected car tech suite adds more controls via the app and a more ‘helpful’ navigation system.

No mechanical or significant design changes included in the update.

The Advanced Gloster is likely to attract a premium for its added features, current model prices start at Rs 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster is getting a mild update for 2022 in the form of added features and is referred to as the ‘Advanced Gloster’ by the manufacturer. MG has also revealed the improvements made to the SUV’s connected car tech suite called i-SMART 2.0.

Control more from the MG app

The MG i-SMART application for the Gloster’s connected car features can now be used as an in-car remote for the audio, the AC and the mood-lighting. These are in addition to the existing features of the app such as remote operation of the sunroof.

Additionally, smartwatch connectivity via the i-SMART app has been expanded to include Android watch users as well. Previously, it was limited to Apple watch users.

More detailed navigation experience

The car’s built-in navigation system, powered by MapmyIndia, now integrates the ‘Discover App’ feature. This customises the search results for restaurants, hotels and more, thanks to partnerships with services like Dineout and Kogo.

There is also a new Park+ application to make it easier to pre-book and pre-pay for parking spots. Other useful updates to the navigation system include live weather updates and an air quality index score.

Enhanced voice recognition

Since its entry into India, MG has boasted about its i-SMART system’s ability to understand voice commands in various languages and also in Hinglish. As part of the update, over 35 new Hinglish commands have been added to the system which already offers more than a 100 voice command options to control the AC, music, navigation, sunroof and the like.

Exterior design revealed

Freshly leaked images of the Advanced Gloster reveal that it will sport a fresh set of alloy wheels and a new exterior shade. There are no other discernible changes to the exterior of the full-size SUV.

Image Source

MG is not expected to make any mechanical updates to the Gloster just yet. In its ‘Advanced’ form, the flagship offering will continue to be offered with the same 2-litre single turbo and twin turbo diesel engines, both mated to an 8-speed automatic. The single turbo unit makes 163PS and 375Nm and the drive is sent to the rear wheels, while the twin turbo engine produces 218PS and 480Nm which is sent to all four wheels.

The Gloster’s list of premium features already includes leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, digital driver display, 360-degree-view camera and ADAS tech. It is also available in both six- and seven-seater layouts depending on the variant.

The ‘Advanced’ Gloster is likely to attract a premium over the current model which retails from Rs 31.5 lakh to Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Mahindra Alturas G4. The updated SUV will be officially unveiled on August 31.

