MG Hector Petrol-CVT vs Petrol Automatic Rivals Prices: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass

Published On Feb 12, 2021 03:45 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

The Hector’s new transmission option is priced the same as the existing petrol-DCT

The MG Hector just got a new CVT automatic transmission option for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It now gets the choice of three transmissions : a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and the new 8-step CVT. Let’s see how the new Hector petrol-CVT compares to its rivals in terms of prices:

Petrol Automatic Powertrain MG Hector Hyundai Creta/ Kia Seltos Jeep Compass 1.5-litre Turbo CVT/DCT 1.5-litre CVT/ 1.4-litre turbo DCT 1.4-litre DCT

MG Hector Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Jeep Compass Petrol-DCT HTX CVT - Rs 14.45 lakh SX CVT - Rs 15.28 lakh Smart CVT/DCT - Rs 16.52 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 16.49 lakh/ SX DCT - Rs 16.50 lakh SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.54 lakh GTX+ DCT - Rs 17.29 lakh Sharp CVT/ DCT - Rs 18.10 lakh Sport - Rs 19.49 lakh Longitude(O) - Rs 21.29 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Takeaways:

The Hector’s new petrol-CVT is limited to the top-spec Smart and Sharp variants. Both are priced the same as the existing petrol-DCT (dual-clutch automatic) options.

Top-spec petrol-automatic variants of premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are priced relatively similar to the Hector’s petrol-automatic variants. Both the Korean SUVs get a CVT with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The top-spec Hector petrol-automatic is more affordable than the base-spec Jeep Compass petrol-automatic by Rs 1.39 lakh.

The closest rival to the Hector is the Tata Harrier, but it does not offer a petrol motor.

MG still does not offer an automatic option for the Hector’s 2.0-litre diesel engine.

