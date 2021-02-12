  • Login / Register
MG Hector Petrol-CVT vs Petrol Automatic Rivals Prices: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass

Published On Feb 12, 2021 03:45 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

The Hector’s new transmission option is priced the same as the existing petrol-DCT

The MG Hector just got a new CVT automatic transmission option for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It now gets the choice of three transmissions : a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and the new 8-step CVT. Let’s see how the new Hector petrol-CVT compares to its rivals in terms of prices:

Petrol Automatic Powertrain 

MG Hector 

Hyundai Creta/ Kia Seltos 

Jeep Compass 

1.5-litre Turbo CVT/DCT

1.5-litre CVT/ 1.4-litre turbo DCT

1.4-litre DCT 

 

MG Hector

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos 

Jeep Compass Petrol-DCT
   

HTX CVT - Rs 14.45 lakh

  
 

SX CVT - Rs 15.28 lakh

    

Smart CVT/DCT - Rs 16.52 lakh

SX(O) CVT - Rs 16.49 lakh/ SX DCT - Rs 16.50 lakh

    
 

SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.54 lakh

GTX+ DCT - Rs 17.29 lakh

  

Sharp CVT/ DCT - Rs 18.10 lakh

      
     

Sport - Rs 19.49 lakh
     

Longitude(O) - Rs 21.29 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

MG Hector Petrol CVT

Takeaways:

  • The Hector’s new petrol-CVT is limited to the top-spec Smart and Sharp variants. Both are priced the same as the existing petrol-DCT (dual-clutch automatic) options.

  • Top-spec petrol-automatic variants of premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are priced relatively similar to the Hector’s petrol-automatic variants. Both the Korean SUVs get a CVT with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Kia Seltos DCT

  • The top-spec Hector petrol-automatic is more affordable than the base-spec Jeep Compass petrol-automatic by Rs 1.39 lakh. 

  • The closest rival to the Hector is the Tata Harrier, but it does not offer a petrol motor. 

  • MG still does not offer an automatic option for the Hector’s 2.0-litre diesel engine.

