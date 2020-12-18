Published On Dec 18, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for MG Hector

MG’s new Hector will get a slight update, just in time for its two year anniversary

Hector’s front grille has been tweaked, along with larger wheels and a new element between the tail lamps.

Powertrain list will continue to use 2.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, and 6-speed manual transmission.

The turbo-petrol can also be had with a mild-hybrid system, whereas, the non-hybrid one can be had with a 6-speed DCT.

We expect a launch in January 2021.

We had previously reported that the Hector's facelift is undergoing testing on public roads with some camo-covered test mules giving us an idea of what to expect. We now have leaked images of what the actual facelift will look like, providing the first unrestricted glimpse of the 2020 Hector.

It’s not even been two years, and MG’s already looking to get the facelift out. And with the way things are progressing, it wouldn’t be unfair to peg January 2021, as the month when the Hector's facelift is launched. There are subtle tweaks like the reworked front grille, larger wheels and at the rear, a gloss black applique now connects the two tail lights. The interior can be seen in some pictures and it is now finished in a shade of beige. This will make the cabin feel more airy and premium. We don’t expect to make any major update in the features department.

MG should continue offering a 10.4-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, auto AC, a huge panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, ambient lighting, and a powered driver’s seat. Safety shall continue to be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

On the powertrain front, the 2.0-litre diesel engine from Fiat shall continue to make 170PS and 350Nm, with a 6-speed manual driving the front wheels. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine shall also continue to make 143PS and 250Nm, along with a mild-hybrid system. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both the petrol engines, although the option of an automatic in the form of a 6-speed dual clutch transmission, can only be had with the non-hybrid turbo-petrol motor.

We expect the facelifted Hector to come in at a slight premium over the current model, which retails between Rs 12.83 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The new Hector will continue to rival the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will also lock horns with the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

Image Source

Read More on : MG Hector on road price