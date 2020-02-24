MG Gloster Will Launch By Diwali 2020; Will Rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Published On Feb 24, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for MG Gloster

Sold as the Maxus D90 in China and LDV D90 in Australia, the MG Gloster is a full-size, premium body-on-frame SUV that will become the flagship in MG’s India lineup

Both petrol and diesel engines are 2.0-litre units, where the petrol engine uses one turbo and the diesel engines uses two.

Gearbox is an 8-speed auto and there is a four-wheel drive setup as well.

LED lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 360 degree are some of the features on offer.

Will be priced in the Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh price bracket.

MG showcased the Gloster at Auto Expo 2020. It is a huge SUV that can be compared to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in size, and come Diwali, it will also rival them for market share.

The styling of the Gloster is butch to say the least. It’s big so road presence is guaranteed. However, despite its size, the soft lines all around mean that it's not the most aggressive looking SUV in its segment. The size of the SUV is so big that the wheels, despite being 19-inchers, look undersized compared to the car.

On the engine front, the Gloster (Maxus D90) can be had with a petrol and a diesel engine. The China-spec SUV’s petrol engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that makes 220PS of max power and 365Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is also a 2.0-litre but instead of one turbo, it uses two turbochargers to pump air into the engine. What that means is that its power output is the same as the petrol engine and the torque figure stands at 480Nm. The transmission in both cases is an 8-speed automatic sourced from ZF and if you were wondering, there is a four-wheel drive system onboard as well.

The Gloster would also be offered with a host of premium features just like the Maxus D90 is in China. In the Chinese market, the Maxus D90 is offered with LED headlights and DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone auto climate control, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, powered front seats and a 360-degree camera. We expect all of these features to make it to the MG Gloster. Safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ESP, hill-hold control and hill descent control.

When MG does launch the Gloster, we expect it to be in the Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh price bracket, right in the middle of the ring with its competition. It will go up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu mu-X alongside monocoque offerings like the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan Allspace.