MBA Chaiwala Founder, Prafull Billore, Drives Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE

Published On Feb 14, 2023 05:30 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz GLE

The entrepreneur can be seen at a Mercedes-Benz dealership with his family

Prafull Billore With His Mercedes-Benz GLE

Prafull Billore, entrepreneur and Founder of MBA Chaiwala, has just bought himself a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Prafull can be seen receiving the SUV in a Mercedes-Benz showroom and driving it home with his brother.

The 27-year-old started his business in 2017 by opening a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad after failing to clear his CAT exam to pursue MBA. But MBA in the restaurant chain doesn’t refer to the educational degree, but rather something else - “Mr. Billore Ahmedabad.” 

Prafull Billore: Founder Of MBA Chaiwala

From there, Prafull started expanding his business to different parts of the country. With the expansion of his business, MBA Chaiwala now has over 200 outlets in more than 50 cities across the country. MBA Chaiwala has three different styled cafes: Dine In, Lounge and Kiosk, the most recent of them were opened in Saltlake, Kolkata and Navsari, Gujarat.

Prafull Billore With His Brother

Prafull plans to create more jobs in the country and aims to make India the start-up capital of the world. Prafull is also a motivational speaker and promotes entrepreneurship in India. With his success, the entrepreneur has bought himself a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The SUV comes with two diesel engine options: a 2-litre unit and a 3-litre one. These engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and churn out 245PS/500Nm and 330PS/700Nm, respectively. Prices for the GLE range from Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

