Modified On Jan 23, 2023 02:22 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

The powerful coupe comes with a 435PS twin-turbo petrol engine

Model and actress Sushmita Sen, star of iconic movies like Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and most recently Nirbaak, has purchased a powerful ride for herself: the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe. The actress was seen posing with the car on her social media with the caption “Beauty & the Beast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

As far as we know, this is the first Mercedes AMG offering in Sushmita Sen’s car collection, whose garage reportedly includes a variety of luxury SUVs like the BMW X6, Audi Q7 and Lexus LX 470.

The AMG GLE 53 comes with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder, inline petrol engine with a 48V boost paired with a nine-speed automatic. It puts out 435PS and 520Nm, and with the 48V support, it gets a temporary boost of 22PS and 250Nm. With this setup, the coupe-styled SUV can do the nought to 100kmph sprint in 5.3 seconds. Like the actress, the AMG GLE 53 combines style, presence and solid performance.

Inside her powerful ride are dual-integrated 12.3-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display), a heads-up display, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, voice control, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and four-zone climate control. Sushmita Sen appears to have opted for the dual-tone black and beige upholstery.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Also Read: Mercedes Benz AMG E53 Now Available With A Cabriolet Option

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Automatic