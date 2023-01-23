English | हिंदी

Sushmita Sen Adds A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe To Her Garage

Modified On Jan 23, 2023 02:22 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

The powerful coupe comes with a 435PS twin-turbo petrol engine

Sushmita Sen With Her Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

Model and actress Sushmita Sen, star of iconic movies like Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and most recently Nirbaak, has purchased a powerful ride for herself: the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe. The actress was seen posing with the car on her social media with the caption “Beauty & the Beast.”

As far as we know, this is the first Mercedes AMG offering in Sushmita Sen’s car collection, whose garage reportedly includes a variety of luxury SUVs like the BMW X6, Audi Q7 and Lexus LX 470. 

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

The AMG GLE 53 comes with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder, inline petrol engine with a 48V boost paired with a nine-speed automatic. It puts out 435PS and 520Nm, and with the 48V support, it gets a temporary boost of 22PS and 250Nm. With this setup, the coupe-styled SUV can do the nought to 100kmph sprint in 5.3 seconds. Like the actress, the AMG GLE 53 combines style, presence and solid performance.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Engine

Inside her powerful ride are dual-integrated 12.3-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display), a heads-up display, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, voice control, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and four-zone climate control. Sushmita Sen appears to have opted for the dual-tone black and beige upholstery.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Cabin

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

