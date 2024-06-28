Modified On Jun 28, 2024 05:26 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The Swift has crossed 65 lakh sales worldwide, with India being the largest market for the hatchback

The Swift was first launched in India in 2005 and it hit first 10 lakh sales in November 2013

The last 10 lakh sales were achieved in nearly 6 years.

It uses a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm).

Available with 5-speed manual transmission or 5-speed AMT.

Features highlights include 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and wireless phone charger.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Currently priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Swift, one of India's top-selling hatchbacks, has achieved a milestone of 30 lakh sales in the country. Maruti first launched the Swift in 2005, and since then, it has undergone several facelifts and generational updates. Recently, the fourth-generation Swift was introduced in India, featuring new looks, enhanced features, and an updated petrol engine. Below is a year-wise breakdown of how Swift reached 30 lakh sales milestones in India.

Sales Milestone Year Launch May 2005 10 lakh November 2013 20 lakh November 2018 30 lakh June 2024

It took almost 8 years for the Swift to achieve its first 10 lakh sales in India. The next 10 lakh sales milestone was reached much faster, in just 5 years, by November 2018. The last 10 lakh sales were achieved over a span of nearly 6 years. The hatchback has also achieved a milestone of over 65 lakh sales worldwide, out of which 30 lakh units were sold in India alone.

When the first-generation Swift was launched in 2005, it was priced from Rs 3.87 lakh. It was one of the few hatchbacks at that time that had good looks, was fun to drive, and offered a good set of features. Later in 2007, the Swift also got the option of a 1.3-litre diesel engine, which made it even more popular. Maruti continued to offer the Swift with diesel engine option till 2020, and after that it got discontinued owing to stricter emission norms. The discontinuation of the diesel engine did not significantly affect the sales numbers, given its long-standing presence in the market, and currently, the Swift is one of the top-selling cars in the country.

What it Offers

Maruti has equipped the 2024 Swift with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system, and automatic AC with rear vents. It also gets features like wireless phone charging, and cruise control. The passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Engine & Transmission

The 2024 Maruti Swift uses a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine which makes 82 PS and 112 Nm. This unit comes paired to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Currently, Maruti is not offering the fourth-generation Swift with the option of a CNG powertrain, but it might become available in future.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Swift is currently priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also being an alternative to the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

