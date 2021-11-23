Maruti Suzuki-Toyota Inaugurate Their Vehicle Scrapping And Recycling Unit In India

Published On Nov 23, 2021 06:35 PM By Tarun

The unit ensures hassle free vehicle scrapping process right from car pickup to documentation

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a government-approved scrappage and recycling unit in Noida.

The facility ensures zero discharge of liquid and gaseous waste from scrapped vehicles.

The facility will give you the quotations, ensure complete documentation and also issue the certificate of destruction.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group, have opened up their vehicle scrapping and recycling unit in India. Their joint venture, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI), has a government-approved unit located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The vehicle scrapping and recycling unit boasts of a 10,993 sq.metre facility, with a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 end-of-life-vehicles (ELVs) annually. Privately owned cars older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will have to go through a vehicle fitness test. If declared unfit, the vehicle will have to be scrapped.

The facility uses scientific processes and advanced machinery to ensure zero discharge of liquid and gaseous waste from these scrap vehicles. It promises a a complete and hassle free scrapping service. This includes free pickup, transparent pricing, digital payments, complete documentation and issuance of certificate of destruction.

The certificate can be further presented to any dealership when purchasing a new car. You can claim eligible benefits depending on the value of the scrapped car and the one you are going to buy.