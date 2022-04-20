English | हिंदी

Maruti S-Presso And Alto Lose Single Airbag Variants

Published On Apr 20, 2022 01:49 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto

The starting price for both models has increased as a result

maruti s-presso

  • Both the models now get dual airbags as standard after discontinuing their lower variants. 

  • The Alto’s STD, STD (O), and LXI trims and the S-Presso’s STD and LXI variants have been discontinued. 

  • Previously, you had to pay a premium of Rs 7,000 for the co-passenger airbag on these variants. 

  • The Alto’s starting price is now up by almost a lakh, while the S-Presso’s entry-level price has increased by Rs 14,000. 

Maruti has discontinued the single airbag variants of the S-Presso and Alto, in accordance with the government’s rule to offer dual front airbags as standard. The Alto’s STD, STD (O) and LXI variants and the S-Presso’s STD and LXI variants have been discontinued. 

Up until now, Maruti only offered a driver-side airbag for the lower variants of the Alto and S-Presso as a bare-minimum to meet the previous safety mandate. However, for a premium of Rs 7,000 you could go for the Optional (O) variants, which added the co-passenger airbag. This practice was also seen with the Wagon R; but with the recent update, it also gets dual airbags as standard.

Get Up To Rs 28,000 Off On Maruti Suzuki Cars This Month

The updated variant list for the two entry-level offerings now stands as follows:

Maruti Alto

Maruti S-Presso

LXI (O) - Rs 4.08 lakh

STD (O) - Rs 4 lakh

VXI - Rs 4.28 lakh

LXI (O) - Rs 4.43 lakh

VXI+ - Rs 4.42 lakh

VXI (O) - Rs 4.69 lakh

LXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.03 lakh

VXI+ - Rs 4.79 lakh
 

VXI (O) AGS - Rs 5.19 lakh
 

VXI+ AGS - Rs 5.29 lakh
 

LXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.38 lakh
 

VXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.64 lakh

The Maruti Alto is the carmaker’s entry-level model, with a 48PS 0.8-litre engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. The S-Presso gets the 68PS 1-litre petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Both the models are available with CNG variants as well.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways is currently trying to push for a new rule that would mandate a minimum of six airbags as standard, effective from October 1. With the added safety equipment, all the cars will get more expensive. The price jump may be steeper for entry-level models like the Alto as they will need to go through some structural changes to accommodate the additional kit. 

T
Published by
Tarun
