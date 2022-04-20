Maruti S-Presso And Alto Lose Single Airbag Variants
The starting price for both models has increased as a result
Both the models now get dual airbags as standard after discontinuing their lower variants.
The Alto’s STD, STD (O), and LXI trims and the S-Presso’s STD and LXI variants have been discontinued.
Previously, you had to pay a premium of Rs 7,000 for the co-passenger airbag on these variants.
The Alto’s starting price is now up by almost a lakh, while the S-Presso’s entry-level price has increased by Rs 14,000.
Maruti has discontinued the single airbag variants of the S-Presso and Alto, in accordance with the government’s rule to offer dual front airbags as standard. The Alto’s STD, STD (O) and LXI variants and the S-Presso’s STD and LXI variants have been discontinued.
Up until now, Maruti only offered a driver-side airbag for the lower variants of the Alto and S-Presso as a bare-minimum to meet the previous safety mandate. However, for a premium of Rs 7,000 you could go for the Optional (O) variants, which added the co-passenger airbag. This practice was also seen with the Wagon R; but with the recent update, it also gets dual airbags as standard.
The updated variant list for the two entry-level offerings now stands as follows:
|
Maruti Alto
|
Maruti S-Presso
|
LXI (O) - Rs 4.08 lakh
|
STD (O) - Rs 4 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 4.28 lakh
|
LXI (O) - Rs 4.43 lakh
|
VXI+ - Rs 4.42 lakh
|
VXI (O) - Rs 4.69 lakh
|
LXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.03 lakh
|
VXI+ - Rs 4.79 lakh
|
VXI (O) AGS - Rs 5.19 lakh
|
VXI+ AGS - Rs 5.29 lakh
|
LXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.38 lakh
|
VXI (O) CNG - Rs 5.64 lakh
The Maruti Alto is the carmaker’s entry-level model, with a 48PS 0.8-litre engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. The S-Presso gets the 68PS 1-litre petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Both the models are available with CNG variants as well.
The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways is currently trying to push for a new rule that would mandate a minimum of six airbags as standard, effective from October 1. With the added safety equipment, all the cars will get more expensive. The price jump may be steeper for entry-level models like the Alto as they will need to go through some structural changes to accommodate the additional kit.
