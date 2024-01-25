Maruti Fronx Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Under 10 Months

Published On Jan 25, 2024 10:07 AM By Sonny for Maruti FRONX

One in four Fronx units sold is an automatic variant, gets choice of 5-speed AMT and 6-speed AT depending on the engine

The Maruti Fronx made its global debut at Auto Expo 2023 in January before entering the market in late April 2023. In the nine months since, it has already managed to cross the 1 lakh sales milestone. The Fronx is essentially a crossover based on the Baleno premium hatchback with styling cues from the Grand Vitara compact SUV. It slots in between those very two models in the Maruti Nexa lineup.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maruti’s hottest new model.

Fronx Features

The Maruti Fronx comes with LED lighting all around, a dual-tone cabin and a whole host of premium features. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, wireless charger, and a 360-degree view camera. Other comforts on offer include auto AC with rear vents, cruise control and connected car technology.

Related: Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Fronx

Fronx Engines and Transmissions

The Fronx is one of the few Maruti Nexa models to be available with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS/ 148 Nm) and a 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/ 113 Nm). They are both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission: the former gets the option of a 5-speed AMT while the latter gets the choice of a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters. The 1.2-litre petrol engine also gets the choice of CNG for peak fuel economy.

Maruti also revealed that automatic variants account for 24 percent of the Fronx’s sales, but did not specify how many of them are for the more affordable AMT option versus the more refined torque converter automatic with the turbo-petrol engine.

Prices and Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx currently retails between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has no direct rivals but acts as an alternative to premium hatchbacks and the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite subcompact SUVs.

Read More on : FRONX AMT