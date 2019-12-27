  • Login / Register
Maruti Ertiga vs XL6: Interior Space Comparison

Published On Dec 27, 2019 06:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Ertiga

Does the added premiumness take away any bit of practicality from the XL6 when compared to the Ertiga?

The Maruti Ertiga is well established as a people mover thanks to its practicality, three rows of seating and excellent ergonomics. But the Maruti XL6 promises to top that up with premiumness and offer extra comfort to passengers in the second row by offering captain seats. So how different are the two exactly when the measuring tape comes out?

 

Dimensions

Measurement (in mm)

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Length

4395

4445

Width

1735

1775

Height

1690

1700

Wheelbase

2740

2740

Boot space (litres)

209, 550-(3rd row folded), 803 (2nd and 3rd row folded)

209, 550-(3rd row folded), 692 (2nd and 3rd row folded)

  • The XL6 has bigger proportions than the Ertiga from the outside but both have the same wheelbase. 

  • Even the boot space is similar if you have all three rows up or the third row down. But differences are quite evident when you have to fold the second row.

  • The Ertiga offers the most boot space when you need it thanks to its second-row bench seat in comparison to the captain seats in the XL6.

 

Front Row Space

Measurement (in mm)

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Legroom (min-max)

860-1000

860-100

Kneeroom(min-max)

550-770

550-770

Headroom(min-max)

975-1040

975-1040

Seat base length

485

485

Seat base width

495

495

Seatback height

600

600

Cabin width

1360

1360

  • As the numbers reveal, both the Ertiga and XL6 are absolutely identical when it comes to the front row. 

Maruti Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6: First Drive Review

Second-Row Space

Measurement (in mm)

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Shoulder room

1375

1375

Headroom

990

1000

Knee room (min-max)

520-850

550-880

Seat base width

1280

550 (X2)

Seat base length

500

500

Seat back height

570

570

  • The XL6 has a smidge more headroom than the Ertiga. 

  • However, the biggest difference is in terms of seat base width since the XL6 gets captain seats and the Ertiga gets bench seats. 

  • If you spend most of your time in the second row, then the XL6 should serve you better but if you require seating for three, then it is the Ertiga that makes more sense. 

Maruti Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6: First Drive Review

Third-Row Space

Measurement (in mm)

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Shoulder room

1325

1325

Headroom

890

890

Seat base width

1000

1000

Seat base length

445

445

Seat base Height

540

540

Kneeroom (min-max)

580-700

620-830

Seat base height from floor

320

320

  • Third-row passengers in the XL6 are bound to get slightly better knee room given that the second row has offers some space between the two captain seats. So spending a longer time in that last row will be a tad easier in the XL6 than the Ertiga.  

  • All the other dimensions are exactly the same.

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

