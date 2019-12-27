Maruti Ertiga vs XL6: Interior Space Comparison
Published On Dec 27, 2019 06:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Ertiga
Does the added premiumness take away any bit of practicality from the XL6 when compared to the Ertiga?
The Maruti Ertiga is well established as a people mover thanks to its practicality, three rows of seating and excellent ergonomics. But the Maruti XL6 promises to top that up with premiumness and offer extra comfort to passengers in the second row by offering captain seats. So how different are the two exactly when the measuring tape comes out?
Dimensions
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Maruti XL6
|
Length
|
4395
|
4445
|
Width
|
1735
|
1775
|
Height
|
1690
|
1700
|
Wheelbase
|
2740
|
2740
|
Boot space (litres)
|
209, 550-(3rd row folded), 803 (2nd and 3rd row folded)
|
209, 550-(3rd row folded), 692 (2nd and 3rd row folded)
-
The XL6 has bigger proportions than the Ertiga from the outside but both have the same wheelbase.
-
Even the boot space is similar if you have all three rows up or the third row down. But differences are quite evident when you have to fold the second row.
-
The Ertiga offers the most boot space when you need it thanks to its second-row bench seat in comparison to the captain seats in the XL6.
Front Row Space
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Maruti XL6
|
Legroom (min-max)
|
860-1000
|
860-100
|
Kneeroom(min-max)
|
550-770
|
550-770
|
Headroom(min-max)
|
975-1040
|
975-1040
|
Seat base length
|
485
|
485
|
Seat base width
|
495
|
495
|
Seatback height
|
600
|
600
|
Cabin width
|
1360
|
1360
-
As the numbers reveal, both the Ertiga and XL6 are absolutely identical when it comes to the front row.
Second-Row Space
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Maruti XL6
|
Shoulder room
|
1375
|
1375
|
Headroom
|
990
|
1000
|
Knee room (min-max)
|
520-850
|
550-880
|
Seat base width
|
1280
|
550 (X2)
|
Seat base length
|
500
|
500
|
Seat back height
|
570
|
570
-
The XL6 has a smidge more headroom than the Ertiga.
-
However, the biggest difference is in terms of seat base width since the XL6 gets captain seats and the Ertiga gets bench seats.
-
If you spend most of your time in the second row, then the XL6 should serve you better but if you require seating for three, then it is the Ertiga that makes more sense.
Third-Row Space
|
Measurement (in mm)
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Maruti XL6
|
Shoulder room
|
1325
|
1325
|
Headroom
|
890
|
890
|
Seat base width
|
1000
|
1000
|
Seat base length
|
445
|
445
|
Seat base Height
|
540
|
540
|
Kneeroom (min-max)
|
580-700
|
620-830
|
Seat base height from floor
|
320
|
320
-
Third-row passengers in the XL6 are bound to get slightly better knee room given that the second row has offers some space between the two captain seats. So spending a longer time in that last row will be a tad easier in the XL6 than the Ertiga.
-
All the other dimensions are exactly the same.
