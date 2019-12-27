Maruti Ertiga vs XL6: Interior Space Comparison

Published On Dec 27, 2019 06:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Ertiga

Does the added premiumness take away any bit of practicality from the XL6 when compared to the Ertiga?

The Maruti Ertiga is well established as a people mover thanks to its practicality, three rows of seating and excellent ergonomics. But the Maruti XL6 promises to top that up with premiumness and offer extra comfort to passengers in the second row by offering captain seats. So how different are the two exactly when the measuring tape comes out?

Dimensions

Measurement (in mm) Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Length 4395 4445 Width 1735 1775 Height 1690 1700 Wheelbase 2740 2740 Boot space (litres) 209, 550-(3rd row folded), 803 (2nd and 3rd row folded) 209, 550-(3rd row folded), 692 (2nd and 3rd row folded)

The XL6 has bigger proportions than the Ertiga from the outside but both have the same wheelbase.

Even the boot space is similar if you have all three rows up or the third row down. But differences are quite evident when you have to fold the second row.

The Ertiga offers the most boot space when you need it thanks to its second-row bench seat in comparison to the captain seats in the XL6.

Front Row Space

Measurement (in mm) Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Legroom (min-max) 860-1000 860-100 Kneeroom(min-max) 550-770 550-770 Headroom(min-max) 975-1040 975-1040 Seat base length 485 485 Seat base width 495 495 Seatback height 600 600 Cabin width 1360 1360

As the numbers reveal, both the Ertiga and XL6 are absolutely identical when it comes to the front row.

Second-Row Space

Measurement (in mm) Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Shoulder room 1375 1375 Headroom 990 1000 Knee room (min-max) 520-850 550-880 Seat base width 1280 550 (X2) Seat base length 500 500 Seat back height 570 570

The XL6 has a smidge more headroom than the Ertiga.

However, the biggest difference is in terms of seat base width since the XL6 gets captain seats and the Ertiga gets bench seats.

If you spend most of your time in the second row, then the XL6 should serve you better but if you require seating for three, then it is the Ertiga that makes more sense.

Third-Row Space

Measurement (in mm) Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Shoulder room 1325 1325 Headroom 890 890 Seat base width 1000 1000 Seat base length 445 445 Seat base Height 540 540 Kneeroom (min-max) 580-700 620-830 Seat base height from floor 320 320

Third-row passengers in the XL6 are bound to get slightly better knee room given that the second row has offers some space between the two captain seats. So spending a longer time in that last row will be a tad easier in the XL6 than the Ertiga.

All the other dimensions are exactly the same.

