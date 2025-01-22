Check Out The Difference Between The Tata Harrier EV At Auto Expo 2025 And Its ICE Version

The Tata Harrier EV sets itself apart from the regular Harrier with a closed-off grille, aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and Harrier.EV monikers

The Tata Harrier EV made another appearance at the Auto Expo 2025 in a production-ready form. This all-electric version of the Harrier also features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain and differentiates itself with its EV-specific design elements from the regular Harrier. Here’s how different the Harrier EV looks compared to its regular diesel counterpart.

Front

Both versions of the Tata Harrier have the same overall design. However, the fascia of the Harrier EV stands out with a closed-off grille and redesigned bumper with vertical slats as seen on the Tata Nexon EV. The regular Harrier on other hand gets chrome mesh pattern on the grille and the air dam. Rest of the details like headlight housings and connected LED DRLs remain the same on both versions.

Side

Both Harrier EV and Harrier look the same in profile owing to the same windowlines. However, the Harrier EV gets a special “.EV” moniker on the front doors, whereas the diesel model gets “HARRIER” badging. The all-electric Harrier also gets aerodynamically styled alloy wheels while the Harrier in diesel top-spec rides on blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch in the Dark Edition).

Rear

Both SUVs also look almost the same from the rear and both get connected LED tail lights, the electric Harrier is easily identifiable with the Harrier.EV badge on the tailgate. The Harrier EV also gets a redesigned rear bumper with vertical slats.

Interior

The dashboard layout inside both versions of the SUV is the same. However, the Harrier EV gets dual-tone black and white theme compared to regular Harrier’s variant-based colour theme. Both SUVs also get a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre. In terms of features, both get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The Harrier EV could also borrow features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and dual-zone AC from the regular Harrier.

The safety features on the Harrier EV will likely include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. One can also expect the Harrier EV to come with a bit more creature comforts over the standard model to set it apart.

Powertrain Details

We expect the Tata Harrier EV to come with a large battery pack offering a claimed range of around more than 500 km. Tata has also confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor setup putting out 500 Nm, which will power all four wheels.

The regular Harrier, on the other hand, comes with a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Price Range And Rivals

Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier Rs 25 lakh (expected) Rs 15 lakh to 26.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Tata Harrier EV will be a rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.