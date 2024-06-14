Mahindra XUV400 Has Slightly Longer Wait Times Than Tata Nexon EV This June
Modified On Jun 14, 2024 02:52 PM By Samarth for Tata Nexon EV
Of the two Indian electric SUVs, it’s the Tata EV that is more readily available this month
If you are planning to buy an electric SUV this June within a budget of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), you have likely been considering the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Depending on your location, you might encounter an extended waiting period, particularly for Mahindra’s electric SUV. In this article, we compare the waiting period of these two electric SUVs in the top 20 cities of India for June 2024:
|
City
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Mahindra XUV400 EV
|
New Delhi
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
Bengaluru
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
Mumbai
|
2 Months
|
3 Months
|
Hyderabad
|
2 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Pune
|
2 Months
|
2-4 Months
|
Chennai
|
2.5 Months
|
3 Months
|
Jaipur
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
Ahmedabad
|
2 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Gurugram
|
2-2.5 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Lucknow
|
2-3 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Kolkata
|
2-3 Months
|
2-4 Months
|
Thane
|
2 Months
|
3 Months
|
Surat
|
2-2.5 Months
|
2-4 Months
|
Ghaziabad
|
2 Months
|
3 Months
|
Chandigarh
|
2 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Coimbatore
|
2-3 Months
|
2-2.5 Months
|
Patna
|
2 Months
|
3 Months
|
Faridabad
|
2-3 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
Indore
|
2 Months
|
2-4 Months
|
Noida
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
Key Takeaways
-
The Tata Nexon EV, the current flagship EV from Tata, is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2.5 months, extending up to 3 months in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Faridabad, and Noida.
-
Customers planning to bring home the Mahindra XUV400 this June should expect an average waiting period of up to 3 months. The waiting period for Mahindra's EV can extend up to 4 months in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Kolkata.
Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.
