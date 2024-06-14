  • English
Mahindra XUV400 Has Slightly Longer Wait Times Than Tata Nexon EV This June

Modified On Jun 14, 2024 02:52 PM By Samarth for Tata Nexon EV

Of the two Indian electric SUVs, it’s the Tata EV that is more readily available this month

Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Waiting Period in June

If you are planning to buy an electric SUV this June within a budget of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), you have likely been considering the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Depending on your location, you might encounter an extended waiting period, particularly for Mahindra’s electric SUV. In this article, we compare the waiting period of these two electric SUVs in the top 20 cities of India for June 2024:

City

Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra XUV400 EV

New Delhi

2-3 Months

3 Months

Bengaluru 

3 Months

3 Months

Mumbai

2 Months

3 Months

Hyderabad

2 Months

3-4 Months

Pune

2 Months

2-4 Months

Chennai

2.5 Months

3 Months

Jaipur

2-3 Months

3 Months

Ahmedabad

2 Months

3-4 Months

Gurugram

2-2.5 Months

3-4 Months

Lucknow

2-3 Months

3-4 Months

Kolkata

2-3 Months

2-4 Months

Thane

2 Months

3 Months

Surat

2-2.5 Months

2-4 Months

Ghaziabad

2 Months

3 Months

Chandigarh

2 Months

3-4 Months

Coimbatore

2-3 Months

2-2.5 Months

Patna

2 Months

3 Months

Faridabad

2-3 Months

3-4 Months

Indore

2 Months

2-4 Months

Noida

2-3 Months

3 Months

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon EV Gets Five Stars Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

Key Takeaways 

2023 Tata Nexon EV

  • The Tata Nexon EV, the current flagship EV from Tata, is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2.5 months, extending up to 3 months in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Faridabad, and Noida. 

  • Customers planning to bring home the Mahindra XUV400 this June should expect an average waiting period of up to 3 months. The waiting period for Mahindra's EV can extend up to 4 months in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

S
Published by
Samarth
