Mahindra XUV 7XO Debut Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is set to come with some exciting new features, and an upgraded interior and exterior, while retaining the powertrain options

With the debut of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO scheduled for tomorrow (January 5), the mid-size SUV segment is set to get even more competitive. The XUV 7XO is the facelifted version of the XUV700, previously known as the XUV500.

The XUV 7XO is expected to bring new design elements, a feature-rich cabin, and familiar yet refined powertrain options. While Mahindra has teased several details ahead of the unveiling, full prices and all details will be revealed tomorrow.

If you are planning to check out the XUV 7XO, here are five important things you should know ahead of its debut.

Exterior

The Mahindra XUV 7XO sports a bold and upright design, clearly inspired by Mahindra’s latest SUV design language. Up front, it will get a revised grille, flanked by sleek LED DRLs positioned high on the bonnet line. You get new dual-pod LED projector headlamps along with LED fog lamps in the lower half of the fascia. The XUV 7XO is also set to come with a tweaked, more aggressive-looking bumper. Faux skid plates add to the rugged appeal. Overall, we can expect the front end to look similar to the recently launched XEV 9S.

In profile, the XUV 7XO gets new alloy wheels (likely 18 inches in size). Like the XUV700, the XUV 7XO is also expected to get flush door handles. At the rear, the SUV will feature new LED tail lamps, which will come with new lighting elements inside. A roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and a rugged bumper complete the overall design.

We also expect the XUV 7XO to bring some new hues to the colour palette of the XUV700. In fact, the XUV 7XO was already teased in a new red hue, similar to the one on the XEV 9S.

Interior

Inside, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to offer a more upmarket and tech-focused cabin compared to the XUV700. As seen in the teasers, the dashboard layout looks layered and modern, with a clean design that prioritises screen integration and usability. The highlight here is the triple-screen setup, which includes a large infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, and an additional screen for vehicle functions on higher variants.

The steering wheel is a new flat-bottom unit (two-spoke) with the latest Mahindra logo and mounted controls. Mahindra is also expected to offer different interior themes based on the variant, with lighter colour options making the cabin feel airy and spacious.

Despite the added tech, Mahindra will retain physical buttons for key controls such as climate settings, which should improve ease of use while driving. The major upgrades come in terms of features, which we have covered next.

Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to be one of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment. Key highlights include a large 12.3 touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, an entertainment screen for the co-driver, a large panoramic sunroof, powered driver and co-driver seats with memory function for the driver, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

The XUV 7XO will also come with a dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Adding to the rear seat comfort, it could also get rear seat ventilation and a rear wireless charger. As confirmed by the teaser, the rear seats will also get a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) feature, adding to the experience.

On the safety front, Mahindra is expected to equip the XUV 7XO with seven airbags (six as standard), electronic stability control, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Higher variants will get a 540-degree camera and an enhanced level-ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. To know more about the updated ADAS suite, check out this story.

Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to carry forward familiar engine options with no major changes. Here’s a look at the expected powertrain lineup:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Here’s a quick look at the teaser of the XUV 7XO, and key details about the XUV 7XO.

Expected Price And Rivals

To get ahead in the line, you can now book your XUV 7XO for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.

If you want to know about the booking details and the process regarding it, then head over to this story.