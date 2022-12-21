Mahindra Wants You To Meet The XUV400 EV In Metaverse

Modified On Dec 22, 2022 01:59 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The marque offers a more immersive experience with the virtual showroom, 3D configurator and virtual test drive

Mahindra has just launched a metaverse platform called the XUV400Verse for its upcoming electric SUV, the XUV400. It aims to offer a more immersive virtual showroom experience, catering to the younger generation of buyers.

The XUV400Verse allows you to create a digital avatar to explore the brand’s virtual showroom and interact with other users and non-player characters (NPCs). The virtual showroom even has Mahindra merchandise and accessories on display along with the XUV400 in the centre.

It also has a 3D car configurator to view the car inside and out, view features, change colours and customise the XUV400 to your liking. The metaverse platform also offers a virtual test drive feature which has multiple modes and camera views.

You can read more about this in the press release attached below:

Mahindra launches XUV400Verse: Metaverse platform for its first e-SUV, XUV400

Aims to strengthen its outreach with millennial and Gen-Z audiences to provide an immersive brand experience

Mumbai, December 21, 2022: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today unveiled XUV400verse, the metaverse platform for Mahindra’s All-Electric XUV400 in the virtual world, powered by Metadome.ai. The platform will act as a universe that combines the brand’s virtual spaces to offer a unique customer experience, replete with photorealistic graphics. The XUV400verse will enable Mahindra enthusiasts and customers to engage, collaborate, socialize and have an immersive product interaction.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said,“The XUV400verse will enable us to create a superior customer experience. We invite our community of young SUV buyers and enthusiasts to plug into this experience with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. We are providing an environment that resonates with our next generation of tech-savvy customers, offering them an innovative and immersive experience.”

For customers to explore their creativity in the XUV400verse, the brand will provide unique experiences such as:

Virtual Brand Showroom: The immersive virtual showroom bears a strong resemblance to Mahindra’s identity. The showroom has a futuristic design with guided and free-roam journeys, LED wall showcasing with spatial sound interactive avatars (Live and Non-Player Characters - NPCs) and zones with brand-led merchandise and accessories.

Customise your own avatar: Visitors in the XUV400verse can create and join with their own avatars and also invite their friends and family for a shared experience.

Hyper-realistic 3D car configurator: Users can engage with the hyper-realistic 3D car configurator, which enables real-time customization, switch colours and explore the SUV’s features in an immersive format.

Virtual test-drive: The XUV400verse also hosts a first-of-its-kind virtual test drive, with multiple modes and camera views where the user can learn about the salient features of the SUV in a gamified manner, while the environment also comes with brand billboards and captivating cinematics.

This platform establishes superior product interaction and reflects Mahindra’s commitment to a customer-first approach.