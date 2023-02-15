Modified On Feb 15, 2023 07:00 PM By Shreyash

If your Mahindra is due some care this February, you’re in luck as the carmaker is bringing back the pan-India M-Plus Mega Service Camp with several benefits. Customers can avail several perks and discounts on service charges, including on both parts and labour, between February 16 and February 26.

During the Mega Service Camp across more than 600 Mahindra-authorised workshops, car owners can avail a 75-point check assessment performed by trained technicians. Also, customers can save up to 5 percent on parts and lubricants, as well as a 10 percent reduction on labour cost. Mahindra is also providing a 25 percent discount on Maxicare (exterior-body) vehicle treatment. In addition, the automaker will waive 15 percent of the cost of 24X7 roadside assistance.

Furthermore, all the Mahindra workshops are equipped to offer a Qwik service facility, through which customers can get their periodic maintenance work done in just 90-minutes. This facility can only be availed with a prior appointment via the brand’s ‘With You Hamesha’ service, during the Mega Service camp.

Those who purchase Mahindra's Shield Extended Warranty plan during the camp will also receive cashbacks on the transaction. Some of the service camp consumers also stand a chance to win gifts during their visit.