Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields In Mumbai

The auto industry is repurposing its resources to help fight coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the shortage of medical equipment and consequently, various carmakers have stepped up to help. Mahindra is already working on manufacturing ventilators and has now also begun assembling face shields for medical staff and health workers.

Mahindra is assembling the face shields at its facility in Kandivali, Mumbai, after receiving the required components. These shields with a relatively simple design are sourced from Ford, a Mahindra partner in India. It consists of a headband, a forehead cushion, and a sheet of plastic that would cover the entire face of the medical personnel.

Mahindra is looking to tackle the shortage of such medical supplies by repurposing its facilities and expertise to assist in the battle against the ongoing pandemic. The Indian carmaker aims to make 500 of these a day initially with plans to ramp up the numbers in the coming days to meet the urgent demand.

