These offers are applicable on all Mahindra vehicles

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 66,500 for frontline workers.

Journalists and railway/airline staff also included on the beneficiaries list.

Benefits include ‘own now and pay later’ and 90-day moratorium options.

Mahindra had already introduced special finance schemes for customers earlier. It has now rolled out special finance options for frontline workers including all essential service providers such as journalists and railway/airline staff.

The carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 66,500 for frontline workers. It is working with various financial institutions to offer a variety of finance options on all its vehicles. These include the following:

Own now and pay in 2021

Up to eight years of funding

Up to 100 per cent on-road funding

50 per cent processing fee waiver for doctors

90-day EMI moratorium

Own a BS6 Pickup by paying EMIs equivalent to BS4 Pickup

Note: The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and vary depending upon the model and variant chosen. We request you to get in touch with the nearest dealership to avail these offers.

Speaking about the initiative, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra And Mahindra, said, “Just like anywhere else in the world, India’s frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customized finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle. We are happy to extend special offers to an entire gamut of frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as healthcare/pharma staff, policemen, media, government employees and medicine/vegetable/milk suppliers.”

In other news, Mahindra is expected to launch the second-gen Thar in the coming weeks.