These will be based on new battery electric platforms with no ICE equivalents

Mahindra first teased its new lineup of concept EVs in February 2022, previewing the brand’s upcoming range of dedicated electric models, which will likely arrive by 2025. It has since been confirmed that Mahindra intends to offer its standalone EVs on a global scale.

A dedicated or standalone EV is one that is built on an EV-specific platform with no compatibility for ICE powertrains. A fresh start from a blank canvas, these usually allow carmakers to design and offer the best possible EV package in terms of battery size, interior space and performance. With that in mind, it Mahindra has designed its new platform with the plans of an international lineup, instead of only India-centric models.

The concepts are the work of Mahindra’s global design studios and will feature futuristic and upmarket EV styling. As such, the new EVs are unlikely to be mass-market offerings for India and by offering them in developed markets would provide the demand that would give returns on the investment for the new platforms.

Other Indian brands have similar EV plans

Mahindra is not the only Indian carmaker on this path. Tata has very similar plans for its upcoming dedicated EVs built on the new Gen3 architecture. It does have a headstart on Mahindra with the success of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV and has already showcased its first global EV in the form of the Concept Avinya.

But first, Mahindra will bring a different EV

While Mahindra will debut its ‘born EV’ concept models on August 15, its first long-range EV for India is scheduled to arrive by March 2023. It will be based on the XUV300 sub-4 metre SUV, but will be longer along with distinctive exterior styling. This EV is also expected to get its own moniker, likely the XUV400, and offer a claimed range of up to 450km. The XUV400 will take on the Tata Nexon EV and likely be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).