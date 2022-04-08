The Tata Nexon EV’s Waiting Periods Will Not Reduce Anytime Soon. Here’s Why

Published On Apr 08, 2022 04:36 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV

It is the best-selling EV in India and its rising popularity has led to longer delivery times

The Nexon EV has an average waiting period of 3 months in the metros.

Demand for the affordable long-range EV has grown rapidly in recent months.

Tata is juggling production resources to keep up with the rising demand for the Nexon EV.

Semiconductor shortage remains one of the biggest hurdles for maintaining and increasing production.

It is built on the same production line as the petrol-diesel Nexon, which is also in high demand.

The growth of EVs in the personal vehicle space has been primarily driven by the Tata Nexon EV. It has now been on sale for more than two years and its popularity continues to reach new highs as fossil fuel alternatives continue to get more expensive. As a result, the Nexon EV attracts a fairly long waiting period and Tata is not expecting those times to come down.

Presently, the average waiting time for a new Nexon EV in most metro cities stands at 3 months. Depending on the region, the delivery time could be even longer. Turns out one of the biggest reasons for these long waits is the growing popularity of the model, keeping the demand a lot higher than the supply.

In the early months of the Nexon EV, the monthly demand was fairly limited and so Tata would produce limited quantities of around 600 units, focussing instead on the petrol and diesel versions of its sub-compact SUV. President of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, shared with us that while the production of the Nexon EV has been ramped up to around 3,500 units a month, the demand has reached approximately 6,500 units a month.

Tata was able to ramp up the production for the Nexon EV by putting it on the same line as the regular Nexon. The carmaker has been trying to balance the output to meet the demand for both versions of the SUV. Chandra further informed us that the shortage of semiconductors is one of the biggest hindrances in being able to meet the growing demand for Tata’s EV. Since that particular problem is expected to affect the automotive industry until 2023, the waiting times for the Nexon EV are likely to remain fairly lengthy.

The Nexon EV is currently offered with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an ARAI certified range of 312km. Its electric motor offers 129PS and 245Nm and its Ziptron tech allows the battery to charge from 0 to 80 percent in an hour using DC fast charging. The Nexon EV gets a similar feature set as the regular Nexon with a semi-digital instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto AC.

Also read: 2022 Tata Nexon EV With A Longer Range To Debut This Month

Tata recently raised the prices for the Nexon EV to range from Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its first direct rival will be the upcoming MG sub-4m electric SUV that is slated to arrive in 2023.

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic