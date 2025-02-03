All
Kia Syros vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Feb 03, 2025 07:28 PM By Shreyash for Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the most expensive offering in the subcompact SUV space in India

Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the latest subcompact offering from the Korean automaker in India, which fills the gap between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. Being a sub-4m offering, it takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Skoda Kylaq. Here’s how the Syros fares against its subcompact SUV rivals in terms of prices.

Petrol Manual

Kia Syros

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Skoda Kylaq
       

E - Rs 7.94 lakh

MX1 - Rs 7.79 lakh

Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh
   

Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh

HTE - Rs 8 lakh

      
 

LXi - Rs 8.34 lakh

  

HTE (O) - Rs 8.40 lakh

E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh

    
   

Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh

        

HTK - Rs 9 lakh

  

Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh

HTK - Rs 9.15 lakh

S - Rs 9.11 lakh

    
         

MX2 Pro - Rs 9.24 lakh

  
     

HTK (O) - Rs 9.48 lakh

S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh

    
 

VXi - Rs 9.70 lakh

Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh

HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.66 lakh

S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh

MX3 - Rs 9.74 lakh

Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh
     

HTK(O) iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh

      

HTK(O) - Rs 10 lakh

  

Pure S - Rs 10 lakh

HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh

S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh

MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh

  
       

Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

    
     

HTK Plus(O) - Rs 10.50 lakh

      
   

Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh

  

S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh

AX5 - Rs 10.99 lakh

  
       

SX - Rs 11.05 lakh

    
 

ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh

Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh

        
   

Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh

      

Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh
     

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.82 lakh

S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh

    
   

Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh

    

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 12.24 lakh

  
 

ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh

    

SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh

AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh

  

HTX- Rs 13.30 lakh

          

Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh
   

Fearless Plus PS - Rs 13.60 lakh

        
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

  

Kia Syros front

  • The Kia Syros has the highest entry-level prices compared to all other subcompact SUVs mentioned here. It starts at Rs 9 lakh, which is around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more than its rivals.

  • The base-spec HTK variant of the Syros is priced the same as the mid-spec HTK variant of the Sonet. At the similar price, the Syros comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen (largest in segment) with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, whereas the Sonet comes with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen.

  • In petrol manual, the Syros tops at Rs 13.30 lakh, undercutting the top-spec petrol manual variants of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO by Rs 30,000 and Rs 69,000, respectively. But do note that the Syros’ manual transmission isn’t offered with the vehicle’s top-spec HTX Plus (O) variant. 

  • The Syros uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

  • The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. They both however also come with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Sonet also gets the option of a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

  • The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI engine makes it is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.

Petrol Automatic

Kia Syros

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Skoda Kylaq
   

Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh

        
         

MX2 Pro AT - Rs 10.24 lakh

  
   

Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh

        
   

Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh

      

Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh
 

VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh

      

MX3 AT - Rs 11.24 lakh

  
   

Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh

    

MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh

  
   

Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh

  

S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh

    
   

Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh

        
   

CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh

        
 

ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh

Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.63 lakh

  

AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.49 lakh

Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh

HTK Plus DCT- Rs 12.80 lakh

  

Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh

        
       

SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh

    
   

Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh

        
         

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.74 lakh

  
 

ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh

      

AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

  

HTX - Rs 14.60 lakh

          

Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh
   

Fearless Plus PS DCT - Rs 14.80 lakh

GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.75 lakh

      
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh

  

HTX Plus DCT - Rs 16 lakh

            

HTX Plus (O) DCT - Rs 16.80 lakh

            

  • The Syros in automatic is the most expensive subcompact offering, topping at Rs 16.80 lakh. 

  • Even the entry level petrol automatic variant of the Syros is priced highest among all subcompact offerings mentioned in this comparison. It starts at Rs 12.80 lakh, which is up to Rs 3.3 lakh more than its rivals.

  • Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only two subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

  • Similarly, the Syros, Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT.

Diesel Manual

Kia Syros

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO
 

Smart Plus - Rs 10 lakh

HTE(O) - Rs 10 lakh

  

MX2 - Rs 9.99 lakh
 

Smart Plus S - Rs 10.30 lakh

      
       

MX2 Pro - Rs 10.49 lakh
     

S Plus - Rs 10.80 lakh

  

HTK (O) - Rs 11 lakh

Pure Plus - Rs 11 lakh

HTK(O) - Rs 11 lakh

  

MX3 - Rs 10.99 lakh
 

Pure Plus S - Rs 11.30 lakh

    

MX3 Pro - Rs 11.39 lakh
   

HTK Plus (O) - Rs 12 lakh

  

AX5 - Rs 12.19 lakh

HTK Plus - Rs 12.50 lakh

Creative - Rs 12.40 lakh

HTX - Rs 12.47 lakh

SX - Rs 12.46 lakh

  
 

Creative Plus S - Rs 12.70 lakh

      
     

SX(O) - Rs 13.38 lakh

  
 

Creative Plus PS - Rs 13.70 lakh

    

AX7 - Rs 13.69 lakh

HTX - Rs 14.30 lakh

        
       

AX7 L - Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • The Syros diesel starts at Rs 11 lakh, which is Rs 1 lakh more than the entry-level diesel variants of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

  • In the top-spec, the Syros diesel manual undercuts the top-spec diesel manual AX7L variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO by Rs 69,000. However, like the turbo-petrol MT combo, the Syros’ diesel-MT powertrain isn’t offered with the model’s top-end HTX Plus (O) variant. 

  • The Kia Syros, Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, all mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Tata’s subcompact SUV, the Nexon, also uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. It also comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Mahindra has also equipped the XUV 3XO with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, however it makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. Just like all other subcompact SUVs, the XUV 3XO diesel also comes with a 6-speed transmission and is the most powerful one out of the lot.

Diesel Automatic

Kia Syros

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV 3XO
 

Pure Plus AMT - Rs 11.70 lakh

  

MX3 AMT - Rs 11.79 lakh
 

Creative AMT - Rs 13.10 lakh

  

AX5 - Rs 12.99 lakh
 

Creative Plus S - Rs 13.40 lakh

HTX AT- Rs 13.34 lakh

  
 

Creative Plus PS AMT - Rs 14.40 lakh

  

AX7 - Rs 14.49 lakh
 

Fearless Plus PS - Rs 15.40 lakh

    
   

GTX Plus AT - Rs 15.70 lakh

  

HTX Plus AT- Rs 17 lakh

      

HTX Plus (O) AT - Rs 17.80 lakh

      

  • The Kia Syros comes out as the most expensive diesel automatic offering in the sub-4m SUV space, even pricier than the Sonet by over Rs 2 lakh. 

  • The Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO are the most affordable diesel automatic subcompact SUVs in this comparison.

  • Both Syros and Sonet in diesel are being offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • The Nexon and XUV 3XO are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

All prices are ex-showroom 

