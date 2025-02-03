Kia Syros vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

The Kia Syros is the latest subcompact offering from the Korean automaker in India, which fills the gap between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. Being a sub-4m offering, it takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Skoda Kylaq. Here’s how the Syros fares against its subcompact SUV rivals in terms of prices.

The Syros uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In petrol manual, the Syros tops at Rs 13.30 lakh, undercutting the top-spec petrol manual variants of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO by Rs 30,000 and Rs 69,000, respectively. But do note that the Syros’ manual transmission isn’t offered with the vehicle’s top-spec HTX Plus (O) variant.

The base-spec HTK variant of the Syros is priced the same as the mid-spec HTK variant of the Sonet. At the similar price, the Syros comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen (largest in segment) with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, whereas the Sonet comes with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen.

The Kia Syros has the highest entry-level prices compared to all other subcompact SUVs mentioned here. It starts at Rs 9 lakh, which is around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more than its rivals.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI engine makes it is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.

The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. They both however also come with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Sonet also gets the option of a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only two subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Even the entry level petrol automatic variant of the Syros is priced highest among all subcompact offerings mentioned in this comparison. It starts at Rs 12.80 lakh, which is up to Rs 3.3 lakh more than its rivals.

The Syros in automatic is the most expensive subcompact offering, topping at Rs 16.80 lakh.

Similarly, the Syros, Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT.

Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The Syros diesel starts at Rs 11 lakh, which is Rs 1 lakh more than the entry-level diesel variants of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

In the top-spec, the Syros diesel manual undercuts the top-spec diesel manual AX7L variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO by Rs 69,000. However, like the turbo-petrol MT combo, the Syros’ diesel-MT powertrain isn’t offered with the model’s top-end HTX Plus (O) variant.

The Kia Syros, Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, all mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata’s subcompact SUV, the Nexon, also uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. It also comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.