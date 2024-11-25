Kia Syros Teased Again, Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed

Previous teasers have confirmed vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights, flared wheel arches, elongated roof rails, and L-shaped tail lights on the Kia Syros

The Syros is reported to slot between the Sonet and Seltos in the carmaker’s SUV Indian lineup.

Features on board could include dual-digital displays, ventilated seats, and 6 airbags.

Could get the same petrol and diesel engine options as the Kia Sonet.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros is set to be the next big launch from the Korean automaker in India. Kia has already teased the Syros SUV multiple times, confirming its name and showcasing design highlights. Now, the Syros has been teased once again, this time confirming one of the most desirable features sought by Indian buyers.

What’s In The Teaser?

As hinted in the latest video teaser, the Kia Syros will feature a panoramic sunroof. Currently, the Sonet only offers a single-pane sunroof, and given that the Syros was reported to be a more premium offering than the former, this feature was expected.

Previous teasers already gave us a glimpse of its vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights supported by long LED DRLs. Other exterior highlights include big window panels, a flat roof, and a kink in the window beltline towards the C-pillar. The teaser sketches also showed flared wheel arches, a strong shoulder line, and flush-type door handles. Elongated roof rails, L-shaped tail lights, and an upright tailgate round off the exterior design traits of the Syros.

Cabin And Expected Features

Although Kia is yet to give us a glimpse of the cabin of the Syros, we expect it to have similarities with that of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs. The Syros could come with a dual-tone interior theme, while a few spy shots seen online reveal the presence of a 2-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, it could get a similar dual-display setup as seen in the Sonet and Seltos, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger. Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Same Powertrain Choices As Sonet

The Syros is expected to offer the same powertrain options as the Sonet. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT - intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.