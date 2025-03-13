All
    Kia Syros HTK Variant Explained In 6 Real-life Images

    Modified On Mar 13, 2025 06:08 PM By Kartik for Kia Syros

    Being the base-spec, the HTK variant still packs features that are usually offered on higher-end models

    Kia Syros Base Variants In Images

    The Kia Syros, the newest addition to the Korean carmaker’s Indian portfolio, has been out for more than a month now and garnered a market share of almost 8 percent in February 2025. The Syros is offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, and HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O). Let us have a detailed look at how the base variant looks in real life.

    Front

    Kia Syros Front

    While the boxy design of the Syros remains the same across all trims, the base variant misses out on features such as LED headlights and DRLs. Instead, the HTK variant gets halogen headlights with a chrome strip across the side. 

    Side

    Kia Syros Side Profile

    The side profile of the Syros features 15-inch steel wheels, flush-type door handles, and silver cladding below the doors. However, this variant misses out on a 360-degree camera and turn indicators on ORVMs, which are present on the higher variants. 

    Rear

    Kia Syros Rear

    The rear profile of the Syros boasts a silver skid plate and a roof-mounted spoiler. The base variant misses out on LED taillamps, which are available from HTK trim. 

    Interior 

    The base-spec HTK variant comes with a black and grey dual-tone cabin with orange accents. The dashboard features a minimalistic design and boasts a dual display setup and physical buttons for the manual AC. The centre console features the gear lever along with two more physical buttons. 

    Kia Syros Steering Wheel

    Even though it's the base variant, Kia still offers the Syros HTK with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, and powered ORVMs. 

    Features And Safety 

    Kia Syros Interior

    The base variant of the Syros comes with features such as 4 speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with rear vents, and four Type-C chargers. Safety features on board this variant include 6 airbags, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

    Powertrain Options 

    Kia Syros comes with two engine choices, specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power 

    120 PS 

    116 PS

    Torque 

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT* / 7-speed DCT**

    6-speed MT 

    *MT= Manual Transmission 

    **DCT = Dual Clutch Transmission 

    The base variant offers both engines mated only with the manual transmission. 

    Price And Rivals 

    Kia Syros front

    The base variant of the Kia Syros is priced at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Although the Kia Syros does not have any direct rivals, it can be considered a premium alternative to other sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq

    Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

    We need your city to customize your experience