Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT vs Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT: Which Mid-spec Variant Should You Buy?
With a mere difference of Rs 10,000, should you choose the mid-spec variant of Syros or the Sonet?
The Kia Syros was launched as the Korean carmaker’s second sub-4m offering in India after the Kia Sonet. Both cars come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, and the mid-spec HTK Plus of Syros and Sonet’s HTX trim is equipped with this engine and also features a DCT gearbox. The prices of both these variants are also similar. So, which one should you choose? Let us find out.
Prices
|
Model
|
Price
|
Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant is Rs 10,000 more affordable than the Syros’s mid-spec HTK Plus Turbo variant with the same transmission option.
Dimensions
Here are the dimensions of both sub-4m SUVs
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Kia Sonet
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1805 mm
|
1790 mm
|
+ 15 mm
|
Height
|
1680 mm
|
1642 mm
|
+ 38 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2550 mm
|
2500 mm
|
+ 50 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 litres
|
385 litres
|
+ 80 litres
Both sub-4m SUVs have an identical length, but the Syros is wider, taller and has a bigger wheelbase than the Sonet. This could translate to a better cabin space inside the premium sub-4m offering. The Syros’s boot space is also 80 litres more than the Sonet, allowing it to accommodate a few more luggage bags during long road trips.
Powertrain Options
Both the respective mid-spec variants of the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Features
Both the Syros’ and Sonet’s respective variants come with a lot of features. The details are as follows:
|
Criteria
|
Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT
|
Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both sub-4m SUVs are equipped with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and semi-leatherette seat upholstery. Both cars feature a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster, 6 speakers and paddle shifters. The common safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and TPMS.
-
The Kia Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT features a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and an electronic parking brake over the Kia Sonet’s mid-spec HTX variant.
-
The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant gets auto AC and ventilated front seats, neither of which is offered with the Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT trim.
Verdict
The Kia Syros has bigger dimensions and hence gets more cabin and boot space. It also has a lot of features, including a panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are sought by a lot of customers and are not available with the Sonet variant in question. Additionally, at an increment of Rs 10,000, it feels like a better alternative to the Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant.
However, if you want features including an auto AC and ventilated front seats and are okay with compromising a panoramic sunroof for a single-pane sunroof, the Sonet HTX Turbo DCT is the choiceable variant.
(Disclaimer: Images of the top-spec variants of both Syros and Sonet used for representational purposes only)
What will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.
