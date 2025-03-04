Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT vs Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT: Which Mid-spec Variant Should You Buy?

With a mere difference of Rs 10,000, should you choose the mid-spec variant of Syros or the Sonet?

The Kia Syros was launched as the Korean carmaker’s second sub-4m offering in India after the Kia Sonet. Both cars come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, and the mid-spec HTK Plus of Syros and Sonet’s HTX trim is equipped with this engine and also features a DCT gearbox. The prices of both these variants are also similar. So, which one should you choose? Let us find out.

Prices

Model Price Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT Rs 12.80 lakh Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT Rs 12.70 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant is Rs 10,000 more affordable than the Syros’s mid-spec HTK Plus Turbo variant with the same transmission option.

Dimensions

Here are the dimensions of both sub-4m SUVs

Model Kia Syros Kia Sonet Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1805 mm 1790 mm + 15 mm Height 1680 mm 1642 mm + 38 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2500 mm + 50 mm Boot Space 465 litres 385 litres + 80 litres

Both sub-4m SUVs have an identical length, but the Syros is wider, taller and has a bigger wheelbase than the Sonet. This could translate to a better cabin space inside the premium sub-4m offering. The Syros’s boot space is also 80 litres more than the Sonet, allowing it to accommodate a few more luggage bags during long road trips.

Powertrain Options

Both the respective mid-spec variants of the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Features

Both the Syros’ and Sonet’s respective variants come with a lot of features. The details are as follows:

Criteria Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT Exterior Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Flush door handles

Front and rear silver faux skid plates Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Front and rear silver faux skid plates Interior Blue and grey dual-tone interior theme with green accents

Blue and grey semi-leatherette seats

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray

Front and rear adjustable headrests

Retractable cupholders for front passengers Semi-leatherette seats

All black cabin

Silver finish on AC vents

Beige roof lining

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door armrest

Multiple dual-tone interior themes

Rear seat 60:40 split

Rear parcel shelf Comfort & Convenience 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows with illuminated buttons

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

Manual AC with rear vents

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

Drive and traction control modes

Driver-side window one-touch up/down

Push-button start/stop

Paddle shifters 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster

Auto AC

Single-pane sunroof

Ventilated front seats

All four power windows

Push button Start/Stop

Electrically foldable ORVMs

One-touch auto up/down driver window

Remote engine start

Height-adjustable driver seat

Rear door sunshade

Keyless entry

Steering-mounted audio controls

Paddle shifters Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

6 speakers (including two tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 8-inch touchscreen

6 speakers (including two tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Front and rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Disc brakes on all wheels

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Disc brakes on all wheels

Both sub-4m SUVs are equipped with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and semi-leatherette seat upholstery. Both cars feature a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster, 6 speakers and paddle shifters. The common safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and TPMS.

The Kia Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT features a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and an electronic parking brake over the Kia Sonet’s mid-spec HTX variant.

The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant gets auto AC and ventilated front seats, neither of which is offered with the Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT trim.

Verdict

The Kia Syros has bigger dimensions and hence gets more cabin and boot space. It also has a lot of features, including a panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are sought by a lot of customers and are not available with the Sonet variant in question. Additionally, at an increment of Rs 10,000, it feels like a better alternative to the Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant.

However, if you want features including an auto AC and ventilated front seats and are okay with compromising a panoramic sunroof for a single-pane sunroof, the Sonet HTX Turbo DCT is the choiceable variant.

