    Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT vs Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT: Which Mid-spec Variant Should You Buy?

    Published On Mar 04, 2025 08:31 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

    With a mere difference of Rs 10,000, should you choose the mid-spec variant of Syros or the Sonet?

    The Kia Syros was launched as the Korean carmaker’s second sub-4m offering in India after the Kia Sonet. Both cars come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, and the mid-spec HTK Plus of Syros and Sonet’s HTX trim is equipped with this engine and also features a DCT gearbox. The prices of both these variants are also similar. So, which one should you choose? Let us find out.

    Prices

    Model

    Price

    Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant is Rs 10,000 more affordable than the Syros’s mid-spec HTK Plus Turbo variant with the same transmission option. 

    Dimensions

    Kia Syros side

    Here are the dimensions of both sub-4m SUVs

    Model

    Kia Syros

    Kia Sonet

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1805 mm

    1790 mm

    + 15 mm

    Height

    1680 mm

    1642 mm

    + 38 mm

    Wheelbase

    2550 mm

    2500 mm

    + 50 mm

    Boot Space

    465 litres

    385 litres

    + 80 litres

    Kia Sonet

    Both sub-4m SUVs have an identical length, but the Syros is wider, taller and has a bigger wheelbase than the Sonet.  This could translate to a better cabin space inside the premium sub-4m offering. The Syros’s boot space is also 80 litres more than the Sonet, allowing it to accommodate a few more luggage bags during long road trips.

    Powertrain Options

    Both the respective mid-spec variants of the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Kia Syros

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    120 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Also Read: Nissan Magnite Expected To Get A CNG Option Soon

    Features

    Both the Syros’ and Sonet’s respective variants come with a lot of features. The details are as follows:

    Criteria

    Kia Syros HTK Plus Turbo DCT

    Kia Sonet HTX Turbo DCT

    Exterior

    • Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED tail lights

    • 16-inch alloy wheels

    • Flush door handles

    • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

    • Auto LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED fog lamps

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 16-inch alloy wheels

    • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

    Interior

    • Blue and grey dual-tone interior theme with green accents

    • Blue and grey semi-leatherette seats

    • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Rear parcel tray

    • Front and rear adjustable headrests

    • Retractable cupholders for front passengers

    • Semi-leatherette seats

    • All black cabin

    • Silver finish on AC vents

    • Beige roof lining

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and door armrest

    • Multiple dual-tone interior themes

    • Rear seat 60:40 split

    • Rear parcel shelf

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster

    • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    • All four power windows with illuminated buttons

    • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

    • Manual AC with rear vents

    • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Cruise control

    • Drive and traction control modes

    • Driver-side window one-touch up/down 

    • Push-button start/stop 

    • Paddle shifters 

    • 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster

    • Auto AC

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Ventilated front seats

    • All four power windows

    • Push button Start/Stop

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • One-touch auto up/down driver window

    • Remote engine start

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Rear door sunshade

    • Keyless entry

    • Steering-mounted audio controls

    • Paddle shifters

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 8-inch touchscreen

    • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • Rear parking camera 

    • Anti-theft alarm

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    • Hill start assist

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

    • 6 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear parking camera

    • Disc brakes on all wheels
    • Both sub-4m SUVs are equipped with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and semi-leatherette seat upholstery. Both cars feature a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster, 6 speakers and paddle shifters. The common safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and TPMS.

    Kia Syros touchscreen

    • The Kia Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT features a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and an electronic parking brake over the Kia Sonet’s mid-spec HTX variant.

    Kia Sonet auto AC

    • The Kia Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant gets auto AC and ventilated front seats, neither of which is offered with the Syros’ HTK Plus Turbo DCT trim.

    Verdict

    Kia Syros rear

    The Kia Syros has bigger dimensions and hence gets more cabin and boot space. It also has a lot of features, including a panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are sought by a lot of customers and are not available with the Sonet variant in question. Additionally, at an increment of Rs 10,000, it feels like a better alternative to the Sonet’s HTX Turbo DCT variant.

    Kia Sonet

    However, if you want features including an auto AC and ventilated front seats and are okay with compromising a panoramic sunroof for a single-pane sunroof, the Sonet HTX Turbo DCT is the choiceable variant. 

    (Disclaimer: Images of the top-spec variants of both Syros and Sonet used for representational purposes only)

    What will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

    We need your city to customize your experience