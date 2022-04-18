Kia Sonet Spotted With A CNG Sticker; India’s First Turbo-CNG Option?

Modified On Apr 18, 2022 03:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

It will rival the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG

A test mule of the Sonet CNG has been spotted with the badging and separate filler cap.

The spied test mule is the top-spec GT Trim with the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

If the spy shots are true, the Sonet CNG could be one of the earliest ones in this segment.

This could also mean that Hyundai is planning for a CNG variant of the Venue.

Looks like Kia is entering the CNG space as a test mule of the Kia Sonet has been spied testing with a CNG badge onboard. There are no subcompact SUVs with CNG but the upcoming new-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza could be among the earliest ones.

The spy shot shows the diamond-shaped CNG badge on the rear windscreen. You can also spot the CNG-filler cap and the license plate on the side (C-pillar). Although, the spied test mule is the top-spec GT trim with the 120PS/172Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s offered with 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and 7-speed DCT options. The power figures will be lower when running on CNG and it would get a manual transmission as standard.

If the spy shots are anything to go by, the Sonet could be one of the earliest subcompact SUVs with the CNG option. It could also be the first car to have the turbo-petrol/CNG combination. While CNG was reserved for the lower or mid-spec variants earlier, the recent trends show manufacturers offering it with the top-spec variants as well. A similar scene could be seen with the Kia SUV too.

This could also mean that Hyundai plans to offer CNG with the Venue as well, since both share the same powertrains. Hyundai currently offers the cleaner fuel option with the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Santro.

Manufacturers are planning to offer more CNG models in the near future. Maruti Suzuki plans to make most of its models CNG-friendly. Hyundai and Tata are also planning on expanding their CNG range. As for the Kia Sonet, it will face competition from the Maruti Vitara Brezza, which is getting the CNG option soon. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza uses the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is equipped with CNG.

Source

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price